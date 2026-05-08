Dana White Grants Fan’s Wish With Job Offer at UFC 328 Press Conference

There are several ways to land a dream job. But what this fan did, no one saw coming. Yet the great news is that Dana White liked the move. While appearing in a KICK livestream with Nina Drama, aka Nina Marie Daniele, the UFC CEO offered a fan a job after noticing his sign during the chaotic UFC 328 press conference on Thursday.

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“All right, kid, I saw you, I read your sign, the press conference was such chaos, I forgot about it,” White said. “But yes, I will take care of you, we’ll bring you in, we’ll let you do something for one of the events. Not the White House, but something. Reach out to Nina, and Nina will get me your info.”

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According to reports, an unidentified fan came into Thursday’s presser, holding a sign that said he/she would quit their job if the UFC hired him/her as a photographer. Turns out, the fan got their wish granted. Nina urged viewers to share the clip across social media, so the individual can watch it, reach out to them, and get their dream job.

In any case, there was a good reason Dana White couldn’t acknowledge the sign during the event. Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev finally faced off at the presser following years of hatred. White had already arranged for heightened security, canceled their previous Paramount face-off because of a safety threat, and kept them in separate hotels.

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But all that didn’t matter. When the two men saw each other on the stage, the verbal battle began. They insulted each other relentlessly, which eventually led to their heated face-off. As we previously reported, Khamzat Chimaev kicked Sean Strickland on the shin during their face-off, prompting at least 10 security personnel and armed officers to intervene to separate them, with Dana White in the middle of all the chaos.

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That being said, though, this is not the first time the UFC has hired someone in such a unique way.

Dana White hired a Best Buy security guard after she was fired for doing her job too well

In 2020, Best Buy employee Summer Tapasa went viral. Why? Well, a security footage showed her stopping a shoplifter from leaving a Hawaii store with an unpaid item. The video captured Tapasa physically blocking the suspect at the exit before a brief struggle broke out.

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Eventually, the thief dropped the item and left, but despite preventing the theft, Tapasa was fired by Best Buy shortly afterward. The incident caught the attention of Dana White, who strongly disagreed with the company’s decision.

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“She got fired by Best Buy, which I thought was horrible,” White said.

White later invited Tapasa to Las Vegas for UFC 246 and offered her a job with the UFC. After considering several opportunities, including one from an all-female football team, Tapasa accepted the offer and became a UFC corporate security officer.

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“She is now a UFC employee,” White announced. “So for all of you thinking about f—king around here at UFC, you will get your a— whooped by Summer.”

Moral of the story? UFC has a unique hiring process. But jokes aside, the recent hire by Dana White again made for a wholesome story. What did you think about it?