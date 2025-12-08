Dana White Hails Conor McGregor’s $200M Empire After Triple Crown Bid Adds to White House Buzz

In a week when the UFC White House event was already making headlines, it wasn’t a fight announcement or a staredown that changed the conversation—it was Dana White himself. The UFC CEO sat down for a friendly conversation on the Sundae Convo podcast, but when Conor McGregor‘s name came up, the energy shifted.

He didn’t hype a return date or tease a matchup. He didn’t discuss PPVs or promotion. Instead, Dana White zoomed out—far out—and portrayed Conor McGregor not just as a fighter coming back, but as an empire. The type of figure the UFC builds eras around.

Dana White’s praise sets the stage for Conor McGregor’s triple-crown chase

When asked about ‘The Notorious,’ Dana White responded, “He’s making money and has created a ton of successful businesses… he’s done well for himself.” Then followed the statement that echoed through every headline cycle: “He’s one of one, man. He’s a unicorn.” That was not empty flattery. Dana reminded the world that Conor McGregor operates on a financial level no UFC fighter has ever touched.

From the Floyd Mayweather mega-payday to the $200 million Proper No. Twelve deals to the tens of millions he pulled in during his peak UFC run. And it just so happens that this acclaim comes at the perfect time for the Irishman, who is set to challenge for the welterweight title and become the UFC’s first three-division champion.

McGregor didn’t shy away from that ambition either. At The Black Forge Inn, he stated that he was “self-motivated” and eager for another belt: “I for sure want a crack at that 170-pound belt to go for the triple crown.” When Islam Makhachev‘s name was mentioned, he referred to it as “a good fight…southpaw vs. southpaw,” emphasizing the ongoing rivalry between him and the camp led by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

So, Conor McGregor isn’t returning because he wants a paycheck or because he feels pressured. He’s returning because legacy still nags at him. And that’s where Dana White’s praise becomes more than just a compliment: it indicates that the UFC is totally prepared to center him again.

The White House card may be historic. However, if ‘The Notorious’ gets his way, it might mark the beginning of a new era in the UFC, one driven not by hunger, but by a billionaire-minded athlete chasing the final piece of history he hasn’t taken yet. And to achieve this dream, he is going all-out!

Conor McGregor vows to live at the gym

If Dana White’s compliments suggested that the UFC is ready to spotlight Conor McGregor again, the truth is that the Irishman moved in that direction on his own. Before the head honcho referred to him as a “unicorn” and praised his $200 million empire, ‘The Notorious’ quietly made a decision that said far more than any interview: he rebuilt his life around training.

That became clear when he debuted SBG McGregor’s: a fully equipped, professionally branded gym inside his own home. Sharing it on social media, Conor McGregor captioned the post with a clear mission statement: “Operation: Live in the gym.” This wasn’t theatrics; ‘The Notorious’ declared that he’s tired of waiting for the proper date, opponent, or story. He’s preparing now.

The Irishman is already back working with John Kavanagh, sparring regularly and removing the noise that marked the past few years. After confessing to using psychedelic treatment to reset his mind, his strategy now appears to be simple and focused: stay prepared, work out daily, and make the White House card the beginning of a true comeback.

For someone who has already won everything outside of the cage, choosing to live in the gym again reveals everything about where his head is, and why the UFC and its head honcho, Dana White, are suddenly leaning back into him.