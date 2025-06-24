Dana White Heaps Praise on Tom Hardy’s 26M Success in Latest Announcement

Dana White may be busy running the UFC and the many other business engagements he has. But when it comes down to taking some downtime, the 55-year-old loves to entertain himself by binge-watching TV series. As such, it appears that the UFC CEO has been pretty dialed in to one of English movie star Tom Hardy‘s shows, which recently hit a huge landmark and even got a new announcement.

Tom Hardy, a former Academy Award nominee, is recognized for his intense, transformative, and critically acclaimed performances. Hardy, known for his gritty and complex roles, has delivered a string of successful films that have also raked in impressive box office numbers. Series like Peaky Blinders and Band of Brothers have carved their place in pop culture. Recently, one of his shows on Paramount+, titled MobLand, hit a milestone, and Dana White seems to be all in on the series.

Hardy’s link to Dana White appears to run deeper than mere Hollywood ties. Hardy has a solid grasp of the fight game. In reality, he trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has even stepped into the ring, competing under his real name, Edward Hardy. He holds a blue belt, trains under elite coaches like Carlos Gomez and Tom DeBlass, and has clinched gold medals in UK BJJ competitions, including the REORG Open and UMAC Championships. One of his standout roles was as an MMA fighter in the 2011 film Warrior, a movie that remains celebrated for its gritty authenticity and emotional depth.

Dana White, always in the loop with MMA, has a keen interest in MobLand, featuring Hardy alongside Bond legend Pierce Brosnan and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. MobLand has delivered just one season, but following the announcement of 26 million viewers, Paramount+ confirmed that fans, including Dana White, can expect another season soon. Alongside Tom Hardy, the lineup includes former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren.

When Dana White came across the news of a second season for the Tom Hardy-starrer TV series, he not only congratulated the English star but also gave a shout-out to the director, Guy Ritchie. “Absolute NO BRAINER!! Congrats [Guy Ritchie and Tom Hardy],” the UFC CEO wrote on his Instagram stories while expressing his excitement about the new season.

Well, this isn’t the first time Dana White has expressed his love for a TV show. He’s done it once before, and that’s before even a new installment of the show in question came out. But then, the UFC CEO was asked getting any benefits for promoting a show, to which he shared a blunt response. Here’s what he had to say.

Dana White lashes out while talking about an Amazon Prime original show

So Dana White was blown away by the action-packed first season of novelist Lee Child’s live-action adaptation of Jack Reacher on Amazon Prime. The novel had previously been adapted into a couple of movies, featuring Tom Cruise as the titular character. However, in the TV series, the showrunners decided to keep the show true to the novel and hired Alan Ritchson to portray the role for a more accurate depiction.

Well, Dana White, who watched the second season of the show, just couldn’t get enough of it and wanted the showrunners to release another season, which they later did. “I don’t watch TV … I watched Season 1 of Reacher. This show is so BAD A–. Been waiting for Season 2 FOREVER … pump these season out faster,” he wrote on social media. It was then that, during an interview, the 55-year-old got hit with a question about any financial gains for promoting the show. While denying that vehemently, he bluntly said, “I don’t post s–t for money. I want them to put seasons out FASTER.”

White’s current workload is heavy, with Jones retiring, heavyweight title shuffles, and planning UFC 317. His occasional absence from UFC events is noticeable, but so far, there are no signs of stepping back. On boxing, he’s pushing UFC parent company TKO into new TV deals post-2025

Well, everything is not about money for Dana White, as he seems to enjoy the normal joys of life like every other human being. But when it comes to his taste in movies and TV shows, what do you think about the UFC CEO praising MobLand? Do you like the show, too? Drop your comments below.