Dana White Helped Save Theo Von From Depression as UFC’s Impact Gets Emotional Tribute

Theo Von is what you’d call a ‘just bleed’ UFC fan. The popular comedian is a regular sight cageside at UFC events, but unlike most celebrities, he’s there from the very first fight of the night. That’s right, Theo Von loves his prelims. For him, this is the premier MMA organization, and every fight deserves his full attention. And now, he can’t thank Dana White enough for guiding him through the dark.

A few days ago, on episode 339 of Bussin’ With The Boys, Von’s viral photo from UFC 317, where he was spotted watching prelims alone, came up in conversation. The hosts had to ask: why show up so early? While the undercard may not always feature the most recognizable names, Von explained why he watches UFC from the very beginning instead of waiting for the main card. “Here’s the thing. You could watch a couple of f—— muppets in your apartment complex f—— slap each other over some detergent and s—,” Theo Von said on Bussin’ With The Boys.

“Or you could come out early and see two guys who’ve been chasing their dreams f—— live out their action. It’s crazy to me that people don’t go early.” While discussing this, one of the hosts brought up how fellow comedian and actor David Spade used to take Theo to fights. He asked Von, “Were you okay, like, I can see why people are into this. I am now into it.” And at that moment, Theo couldn’t contain his excitement any longer.

Theo told the Bussin’ crew, “I just felt like holy s—, dude.” The host then painted a vivid picture: “It’s just the feeling, like them walking out, the punches being thrown, just being right up there at the octagon, Bruce Buffer warming up and getting ready to do his announcement…” To that, Theo Von nodded in agreement, saying it’s truly a wild and unforgettable experience.

Let’s not forget, the UFC was the first MMA promotion to find a way to keep their events going during the pandemic. In fact, MMA was the only sport available on TV for a while before leagues like the NBA or NFL figured out how to return. For most MMA fans, the UFC became a source of comfort, a small but vital joy that helped many get through those strange and difficult times. And that sense of continuity and resilience is exactly what kept fans like Theo Von grounded.

Ultimately, the 45-year-old paid emotional tribute to Dana White and the UFC for helping him through those dark days. “It was there for us during the pandemic. Dude, I’ll always be grateful that s— was there because what else? If not for that, the rest of us would’ve been on the news, it gave people something to believe in and fight for. Not just being a f—— p—-. It gave us something that could still happen in this world. That’s what I think. Sometimes I’m being vulgar.” And that love for the UFC clearly still runs deep for Theo.

Theo Von’s solo UFC 317 moment goes viral

When Dana White and company set up pay-per-view events, they expect fans to show up for the entire card, because in the UFC, anything can happen. Still, arenas rarely fill up before the prelims wrap, as many fans tend to arrive closer to the main card. And that exactly was the case at UFC 317, when Jhonata Diniz and Alvin Hines kicked things off in front of a sparse T-Mobile Arena crowd. But among the empty seats, it was only Theo Von, who was sitting front row for the early prelims.

Theo Von has made it clear he’s more than just a casual fan. It started back at UFC 310, when he was spotted attending the event from the opening fight all the way to the main event. The pattern continued at UFC 313, where he was once again seen cageside, completely alone. UFC 317 followed suit, as a photo shared by Championship Rounds on X captured Von as the only one seated up front, locked in and enjoying the first fights of the night.

Fans on X were quick to applaud his dedication. So, while Theo Von is known for his sharp wit and hilarious punchlines, his genuine love for MMA hasn’t gone unnoticed. In a sport filled with fairweather supporters and highlight-only watchers, Von’s consistent presence from the opening bell has earned him even more respect, and fans. That said, are you also someone who enjoys the prelim fights?