Dana White Highlights Uncertainty Over Conor McGregor’s White House Fight Amid 18-Month Suspension

Conor McGregor‘s 18-month suspension for three failed whereabouts checks has raised concerns regarding his availability for the upcoming UFC White House card. ‘The Notorious’ has been suspended for missing three drug tests in 2024, not for testing positive. Backdated to his last missed test on September 20, 2024, he is allowed to compete after March 20, 2026, just months before the scheduled June event. Despite this timeline, UFC CEO Dana White is still too careful about not committing to McGregor’s return.

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), the UFC’s in-house anti-doping body, reduced the Irishman’s suspension from two years to 18 months due to his cooperation and the fact that he was not training for a fight at the time the missing tests happened. While this allows McGregor to return before the White House event, White’s recent words indicate that no decisions have been made on his inclusion.

Dana White provides murky updates on Conor McGregor’s return at the UFC White House card

At a recent Dana White Contender Series press conference, when asked about Conor McGregor’s situation, White simply stated, “We have literally not talked about one fight on the White House card yet. We won’t even start until February. And then, whether he’s available or not, talk to Novitzky.”

This cryptic response has sparked speculation among fans, as the head honcho has deflected the matter to Jeff Novitzky, the UFC’s Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, who is in charge of fighter eligibility. It is worth noting that while Conor McGregor‘s eligibility is in line with the event, the promotion may be cautious about confirming him too early.

Especially considering the fact that he has already teased and backed out on his much-awaited UFC return for quite a while now. So, for now, Dana White appears to be taking a strategic approach. He is leaving options open and avoiding committing to a fighter whose comeback timing may still be influenced by logistics, training preparation, or promotional consideration.

For fans, this means uncertainty remains the status quo. While Conor McGregor could theoretically fight at the White House event in June, it’s unclear whether UFC leadership will formally include him on the card or create the event without the former champion’s return. The clock is ticking, yet answers will not arrive until early next year. But if a former UFC fighter is to be believed, the Irishman will not be returning for a fight despite all the hype.

Matt Brown reckons ‘The Notorious’ will stay inactive despite return plans

Even with the UFC White House card looming in June, former welterweight Matt Brown does not see Conor McGregor returning to the Octagon. Brown has long argued that ‘The Notorious’ has no actual plans to fight again, citing his record of injuries and extended intervals between fights as evidence that his attention has turned elsewhere.

On the most recent edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Brown questioned McGregor’s return, particularly given his financial situation. “If you take a calculation of his net worth, it makes zero f—— sense for him to fight for the amount of money that [the UFC] will pay him. Period,” Brown said, suggesting that the excitement around his White House card appearance may not translate into an actual fight.

Brown also expressed his theories on McGregor’s ambitions, noting that the Irishman may be milking PR opportunities without any intention of competing. The former UFC welterweight said, “My other theory is he may just be getting some PR and then be like f— off. Either way, he will not show up on the date of the [White House card].”

“He will not fight ever again in our lifetime unless it’s boxing, Misfits Boxing, Conor McGregor promotions, or something along those lines. For the UFC, never again,” Matt Brown concluded, leaving fans to wonder if the Irishman’s White House hoopla was all talk. What do you think? Do you believe Conor McGregor will be a part of UFC’s White House event? Let us know in the comments.