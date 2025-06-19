Dana White Hit With Jeopardy for 8th Time as Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira UFC 317 Bout Faces Trouble

UFC 317 had all the right ingredients: two title fights, rising stars featuring the likes of Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, and a fan-favorite middleweight bout with serious consequences. But just weeks before the fight, something familiar—and frustrating—happened. One of the most anticipated matches at the event has vanished from the list, leaving fans perplexed and Dana White scrambling yet again.

At the center of the chaos is Paulo Costa. We’ve seen this narrative before: an enticing contest is advertised, buzz is developed, and then… It’s gone. His name has become synonymous with high-stakes potential, as well as many high-profile cancellations. And this latest occurrence adds another chapter to that story.

The bout in question was a scheduled clash with Roman Kopylov, a deadly Russian attacker with major momentum. It was intended to be a clash of styles and stakes. Kopylov had everything to gain. ‘The Eraser’ had everything to prove.

Then, as numerous publications confirmed, the Brazilian pulled out due to an illness. The fight, which was previously scheduled for June 28 at UFC 317, has been rescheduled for July 19 at UFC 318. It is worth noting that this is not an isolated case. Since 2017, Costa has been involved in eight cancellations, four of which were directly caused by him.

It’s a statistic that dwarfs his highlight-reel knockouts and fan base. Whether due to injury, illness, or missed weight, the result is the same: disrupted cards and dissatisfied fans. This time, it creates a noticeable gap in one of the UFC’s most anticipated events of the summer.

For Dana White, UFC 317 has just become a little more complicated. Costa is under increasing pressure to deliver rather than just show up. And for Kopylov, it’s another month of waiting for a fight, which hopefully will materialize this time. As for the main event bout, that is still on, and Charles Oliveira believes the lightweight title is destined to be around his waist.

Despite Paulo Costa’s pullout, Charles Oliveira confident on delivering at Dana White’s UFC 317

Paulo Costa’s departure may have added some uncertainty to UFC 317, with Dana White now wondering how his event will fare, but Charles Oliveira’s outlook is anything but shaky. If anything, ‘Do Bronx’ sees all of this chaos as confirmation that he was always destined to reclaim the lightweight crown. While others rearrange their positions or withdraw due to illness, the Brazilian’s gaze remains fixed on the belt—and the man who is currently standing in his way.

For Charles Oliveira, it isn’t about who held the title previously or why it is vacant. He’s been here before—twice, to be exact—and he understands what it takes to win when everything is at stake. “It’s a title fight in the end – it doesn’t matter if there’s a champion or there isn’t one,” he told MMA Junkie.

Ilia Topuria’s undefeated record may be hyped, but ‘Do Bronx’ believes it is just that: hype. And, given the Spanish-Georgian’s recent comments regarding his combat IQ, Oliveira appears especially more motivated to provide a performance that leaves no room for argument.

It’s not the noise of a fighter attempting to sell a fight; it’s the tone of someone who believes fate has already done the selling for him. “I just want to win. It’s meant to be. It’s already written,” he said, dismissing the trash talk. Whether it’s his third chance at vacant gold or just another fight night, Charles Oliveira sees June 28 as the night he finally reclaims what’s his.