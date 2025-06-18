Dana White in Conflict With Fans as UFC Abu Dhabi’s Whittaker vs De Ridder Sparks Controversy

Despite having a 19-fight win streak with absolutely zero losses in his professional MMA career, Movsar Evloev fails to find his way to the title. You read that right! Dana White and Company recently released the card for UFC Abu Dhabi, with Robert Whittaker going up against Reinier de Ridder in the main event. However, the fighting community was stuck on the 5-round co-main event.

Evloev is currently set to land against the ‘top free agent’ in the fighting world, Aaron Pico. But shouldn’t the Russian star have gotten a shot at the title? Why did the UFC matchmakers put him against an unranked fighter even though Evloev is currently dominating as the #4 featherweight contender? Well, the UFC head honcho, while announcing the bout on social media, had an answer to that. Apparently, White wants Evloev to go on a 20-fight win streak.

The 55-year-old UFC bossman said, “If Movsar can get the victory, he will likely be the next contender for the title against Alexander Volkanovski. Expect this fight [Evloev vs. Pico] to be an absolute war.” However, the fighting community wasn’t happy with the disrespect to the Russian mixed martial artist.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc) Expand Post

AD

Soon after the UFC dropped the bout list on Instagram, the fans took control of the comments section and revealed their thoughts. And as expected, they unleashed all hell on the matchmaking team. All they wanted was to witness Evloev fight for the featherweight championship title against Alexander Volkanovski.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana White comes into crossfire as fans lash out at the Movsar Evloev vs. Aaron Pico fight

Most of the fans seemed ready to take up arms against Dana White for pulling Movsar Evloev away from the featherweight title. But one fan was adamant in his belief that the Russian would become a champion soon enough. He wrote, “Mosvar will get that belt sooner or later dana.” Another group of fans lashed out at UFC for not putting Evloev against Volkanovski. One fan wrote, “Movsar should be fighting volk.” Another fan added, “Evloev deserves a title shot more than yair 😢.”

The fans were truly unhappy with the way Evloev was treated. One fan reflected on this and wrote, “The disrespect to Movsar is wild.” Meanwhile, a few others questioned, “Why is evloev fighting someone who’s unranked?” One more comment read, “Why is evloev fighting an unranked fighter😭😭😭.” The sentiments of the fight fans were the same. A fan commented, “Evloev vs Pico is illegal.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, many others bashed the matchmaking team for putting up Yair Rodriguez against ‘The Great’. One fan commented, “The Yan fight should’ve been the co.main,Movsar x Pico is legit super unecessary,Movsar should’ve been fighting Volk.” Another fan wrote, “Wtf is this match making???? Mosvar vs pico and yan vs Marcus 😭💔.”

But what do you think of the matches? Did Dana White and Co. make a mistake by putting Evloev against Pico?