Dana White in Talks for Another Mega Event After UFC White House Success

For the promotion, the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on June 14 was unlike anything they had staged before. Despite the financial loss of around $30 million the promotion incurred in staging the ambitious spectacle, the event on the South Lawn drew an estimated 34 million viewers globally, turning the event into a great success in terms of its visibility. The UFC White House event also became the most-watched card in the promotion’s history.

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Given the scale of the spectacle, it would be easy to assume the UFC would wait several years before attempting another event of a similar magnitude. However, that may not be the case. Dana White has already revealed that the promotion is discussing another ambitious concept. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White revealed that UFC head of production Craig Borsari, who played a major role in putting together the White House event, is already working on another idea.

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“Now my head of production, Craig Borsari, is so cocky after he absolutely killed that event, we are talking about something right now that he came up with,” Dana White said. “This was his idea, and I love it. I have to do some more groundwork on it.”

White did not reveal what Borsari has proposed. However, his comments make it clear that the UFC is already exploring another major spectacle like the White House event. In time, the promotion will eventually reveal what it has in the works. However, the UFC CEO has previously discussed some extraordinary venues for such an event, including one of the world’s most famous historical landmarks.

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Imago News: Republican National Convention July 18, 2024 Milwaukee, WI, USA Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship introduces Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Milwaukee Fiserv Forum WI USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasperxColtx 20240718_LJB_dy8_293

Dana White has admitted that he would be interested in staging a UFC event at the Colosseum in Rome if someone were willing to finance the project. The idea was not merely hypothetical, as White revealed that negotiations surrounding a potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight at the iconic venue had actually been real. Still, the reported $150 million price tag associated with the location ultimately became a major obstacle.

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So, if the UFC can eventually work out the finances, an event at the Colosseum could still become a reality. But Pat McAfee had an even more outrageous idea of taking the UFC to the moon.

“So cool you guys are going to the moon!” McAfee said. “You guys are going to go fight people on the moon!”

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A UFC event on the moon is obviously far beyond the realm of realistic matchmaking. Maybe someday it will be possible. However, for now, fans do not have to look that far ahead.

While the UFC’s next spectacle has yet to be officially confirmed, the anticipation and speculation surrounding what could come next has already begun. However, Dana White has firmly cleared up one thing that the promotion is unlikely to attempt.

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Dana White confirms there won’t be another UFC White House event

After the success of UFC Freedom 250, many would expect the promotion to try and bank on it by staging another event at the White House. But Dana White has confirmed that it is something they would probably never do again, despite the event exceeding expectations.

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“There will never be anything like the White House again,” White said on the same show. “That night, we already had high expectations for it, and I was blown away. It’s the greatest thing that I’ve ever been a part of. Being there live was amazing.”

The decision is understandable from a financial perspective. Though Donald Trump had at the time asked them to consider doing another show at the White House, the UFC CEO had revealed this would be it. While the White House event generated enormous global exposure, the UFC’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, later disclosed that the event had resulted in an approximate $30 million loss.

As such, the financial cost would be too heavy to be feasible. Still, White’s latest comments suggest that the UFC is not backing away from ambitious events either.

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For now, Dana White is keeping Borsari’s idea under wraps. But considering what the UFC managed to pull off at the White House, expectations for its next grand experiment will undoubtedly be high.