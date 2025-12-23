Dana White Is Avoiding Financial Risk by Firing Russian Fighters, Claims MMA Experts

“It is what it is…” UFC CEO Dana White said after cutting the Russian-British undefeated star Muhammad Mokaev last year, shortly following his victory at UFC 304. White attributed the decision to the matchmakers. Critics argue that his “boring” wrestling style fails to capture the interest of Western fans.

Despite the ongoing speculation, the issue remains unresolved. This year, the UFC released several fighters, but the move that drew the most attention was recently letting top-ranked Russian contender Rinat Rakhretdinov leave, as they chose not to renew his contract just months after he scored a 54-second knockout. Nevertheless, MMA experts caution that even tougher times may be on the horizon for Russian fighters on the UFC roster.

Russian athletes create obstacles for Dana White & Co.’s financial objectives

“Expect more of this & an overall reduction in Russian fighters on the roster. UFC is a business. Money is the bottom line. Forget sport or meritocracy. The vast majority of Russian fighters, as elite as they’ve shown themselves to be, do not generate revenue,” wrote Andy Hickey MMA on X.

Despite their resume and elite skills, Russian fighters on the UFC roster have struggled to draw crowds and capture fan interest. Over time, many of these fighters have held UFC championships or ranked among the top contenders. Yet, most of them often rely heavily on wrestling.

This became particularly apparent at UFC 322, consequently earning widespread criticism from both fans and analysts. Furthermore, Russian fighters’ limited English proficiency has additionally hindered their ability to connect with Western audiences. Even so, prominent American journalist Luke Thomas regarded the Dana White & Co.’s decision as justified.

“This is totally reasonable and correct by Andy,” wrote Luke Thomas in response to Andy’s post, “but it should be understood that this is the central way their business works. Whatever else is told to Congress or media allies about the supremacy of merit, the genuine reality is much more a mix of competing interests.”

This year, the UFC has seen both PPV numbers and live gate revenue decline compared to last year. Back in 2024, the promotion broke records, as UFC 316 generated $21,829,245—the biggest live gate in UFC history. Other top gates last year included UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, all driving massive revenue.

However, this year, UFC 322 at MSG, headlined by Russian champion Islam Makhachev, generated just $13,624,189 in live gate revenue, highlighting not only issues with Russian fighters but also other factors contributing to the UFC’s latest moves.

Multiple reasons for UFC’s low revenue

Illegal streaming has created a major gap in Dana White & Co.’s plans to secure lucrative TV deals. Currently, the UFC does not hold a legitimate broadcast agreement in Russia. The UFC does maintain a longstanding media rights deal with Russia’s Match TV, but illegal streams have significantly reduced the promotion’s official revenue from that market.

Meanwhile, several major international media companies have pulled out of Russia, and although some private Russian platforms claim to offer legal access, illegal sites still dominate a large portion of foreign viewership. Experts have recently highlighted this growing problem.

“TV rights in Russia don’t pay a dime, from what I’ve read. @FrontRowBrian has talked about this,” wrote Andy Hickey, MMA on X.

To combat piracy, the UFC plans to phase out traditional PPV starting in 2026. Under its new broadcasting deal with Paramount and Skydance, events will instead stream on OTT platforms at a more affordable price. Will this shift help reduce illegal streaming among fans? Share your thoughts below.