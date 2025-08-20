Dana White Is Letting Politics Stop Jon Jones From Fighting on White House Card, Per UFC Legend

Jon Jones once ruled the Octagon like no one else. For over a decade, he was the gold standard of greatness in mixed martial arts. Therefore, as the UFC and Dana White prepare for a historic White House fight card in 2026, the biggest question is: Will ‘Bones’ be a part of it?

According to UFC legend and analyst Chael Sonnen, the answer is no. And the reason, he says, has little to do with skill and everything to do with politics!

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, ‘The Bad Guy’ shared, “I’m going to just give you an example. Dana comes out and Dana says, ‘Jon fighting on the White House card is one in a billion’. He’s letting it be known. Jon’s not fighting on the White House card. He’s letting that be known. You must understand on that card, everyone on the roster would like (to be) on it. So that card is now a reward.”

Let’s pause here for a moment. Speaking at the UFC 319 post-fight press conference, the UFC head honcho was asked about the chances of him tapping in Jones for the White House event. In his trademark manner, White responded with, “You don’t trust him! I don’t talk to him either. I haven’t talked to him at all. If I had to make odds, it’s a billion-to-one that I put Jon Jones on the White House card.”

That might sound harsh, but history backs him up. Jon Jones’ string of past controversies outside the cage is well-documented. As such, for a card tied to the President of the United States, it makes sense why White clearly isn’t willing to gamble.

via Imago March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: Jon Jones prepares to fight Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA – ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_251 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Getting back to Chael Sonnen, he then explained why the stakes are different this time, stating, “You must understand, on that card, everyone on the roster would like to be on it. So that card is now a reward.” In other words, the White House event isn’t just a fight; it’s a privilege.

He compared it to the way the UFC often rewards fighters who step up when needed. But when it comes to the White House, Sonnen argues, the standard shifts. How? The UFC veteran explained, “But when the White House card becomes that way, now there is a politics behind it, which is, I can’t use a spot and I’m not going to use a spot that I could give to somebody that did good deeds. And the entire roster wants it. That’s a literal statement.

So where does that leave Jon Jones? For Sonnen, the answer is obvious as he went on to share, “I can’t bring somebody in that did the opposite of good. I can’t bring somebody in that I was counting on putting at the top of the bill at Madison Square Garden, who refused to do it, refused it when I needed him and the whole industry knows I wanted him.”

For Dana White, it’s not just about athletic talent; it’s about trust, image, and timing. And Jon Jones, despite his unmatched legacy inside the cage, doesn’t check those boxes right now. However, ‘Bones’ recently broke his silence on the UFC boss’ claims with a surprising take!

Jon Jones fires back at Dana White’s “billion-to-one” odds for his place at the UFC’s White House event

The former two-division UFC champion, often hailed as the greatest fighter to ever step into the Octagon, isn’t denying Dana White’s authority. Instead, he’s embracing it. After retiring earlier this summer and vacating his heavyweight title to Tom Aspinall, Jones hinted at a comeback when he quietly re-entered the UFC’s athlete dr*g-testing pool.

That move instantly fueled speculation: was he aiming for a return on the historic UFC White House card in 2026? As mentioned above, the UFC boss was quick to shut down the talk, giving “billion-to-one” odds that Jones would get a spot.

As such, in a recent post on X, Jones wrote, “Despite the odds, I’m still training and optimistic about the possibility of being part of the White House event, at the end of the day, Dana is the boss and it’s his call whether I compete that night or not.”

The tone was surprisingly humble, but he made sure to add a touch of defiance as he framed his situation as, “Sometimes in life, we’re not going to reach everything we set out to do and that’s okay. But I like my chances… after all, one in a billion is exactly what it took to end up as Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in the first place.”

So, Dana White holds the board, carefully protecting the UFC’s image on what could be the most visible stage in the company’s history. Jon Jones, meanwhile, insists he’s still a piece worth playing, even if the odds are stacked sky-high against him. The question now becomes, will ‘Bones’ defy the skeptics and earn his way back into White’s trust? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!