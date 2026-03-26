Dana White Issues Blunt 4-Word Response to Major Islam Makhachev Update

Just yesterday, Islam Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, made some assertive statements about the UFC welterweight champion’s return to the Octagon. He claimed the UFC has set aside a slot in July for Makhachev’s return, which the champion is also fine with for his first title defense. However, a contradictory comment has now arrived. And it’s from none other than the head honcho, Dana White.

“Not true……. It’s August,” wrote White in the comments of an Instagram post featuring the clip of Abdelaziz.

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For those unaware of the developments, Islam Makhachev won the welterweight title by beating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 last November. For Makhachev, it was his first fight in the 170-pound division, and he put on a dominant performance, controlling the bout for over 19 minutes. But the victory came at a cost. The Dagestani aggravated a lingering hand injury, forcing him into recovery just as the division began heating up.

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With the injury confirmation, Makhachev needed time to recover. However, contenders in the division, such as Ian Garry and Michael Morales, wasted no time calling for a shot. And in the last few weeks, the discussion around Makhachev’s return grew stronger, prompting the Dominance MMA CEO to issue the timeline for Makhachev’s return.

“Islam got offered a different fight at welterweight, to be the main event, and Islam said, ‘Hey, let’s do this in July,’” Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports. “He has some stuff going on, Dana spoke about it. But I can tell you this, if this fight was offered in June and Islam even had one leg, he would’ve taken the fight.

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“But in a way, Islam already has a fight in the summer. He has a welterweight number one contender match against someone, and it’s a done deal already. UFC will announce it probably soon.”

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Notably, International Fight Week is set to happen on July 11. So, since Ali Abdelaziz claimed Makhachev’s return to be in July, there was a high chance for him to feature at that event. Interestingly, according to veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the UFC may look to book Conor McGregor for the weekend. And based on what Dana White has now revealed, it appears July will see McGregor’s return and August will see Makhachev’s.

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While the official announcement is yet to be made, UFC 331 is speculated to take place in the month of August. Surely, with White’s comments, Makhachev’s return date can be surmised. But who are the potential opponents he could face in August?

Jorge Masvidal wants Kamaru Usman to fight Islam Makhachev next

Islam Makhachev has quite a list of contenders as his potential opponent for his first UFC welterweight title defense. The likes of Ian Garry (17-1), Michael Morales (19-0), and Kamaru Usman (21-4) are currently three names in line. But for former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal, the choice is clear.

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“I can see him [Usman] fighting for the title,” said Masvidal on the Death Row MMA podcast. “I would say Makhachev, that’s the only guy I want to see him fight. Because he’s going to have to make Makhachev strike, and I always want to see f— you know, whole well-rounded grappling…

“He’s not going to take Usman down easily, and Usman is not the easiest, you know. On the feet, I give the advantage to Usman as well, and obviously, he has a size advantage. So I think if anybody, really, I would have to pick one guy to give Makhachev a loss at 170 or an amazing fight, it’s Usman.”

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Kamaru Usman is a former champion who recently jumped out of a three-fight losing streak. The comeback fight was against Joaquin Buckley in June 2025, where he looked pretty sharp with his wrestling, landing four successful takedowns. So, yes, for Masvidal to see Usman against a wrestling-heavy fighter like Islam Makhachev is understandable.

However, the ultimate decision lies in the hands of the UFC—be it Usman, Morales, or Garry, all boast proven records and potential to face Makhachev next.