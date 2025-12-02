Dana White Issues Firm Verdict on Nina Drama’s UFC Future After Public Dig

Last week, Nina Marie Daniele voiced her support for Arman Tsarukyan on his Instagram reel, where the Armenian-Russian star was eating camel for dinner. In her comment, she wrote, “Arman ate the matchmakers,” a rather underhanded jibe backing the UFC top-ranked lightweight contender after Dana White and the matchmakers bypassed Tsarukyan for a title shot.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the time, many questioned Dana White and Co.’s decision, and Nina Marie Daniele, too, seemingly sided with Arman Tsarukyan. In fact, some observers saw her stance as a sign that her loyalty to White might be shifting. Nevertheless, the UFC CEO recently clarified that she’s here to stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC’s Dana White refuses to let Nina Marie Daniele walk away

UFC 323 will serve as the promotion’s final pay-per-view and the penultimate event of the ESPN deal. From January 2026, UFC events will stream worldwide on the Paramount+ app, following the new deal with the studio giants. Dana White joined forces with Nina Marie Daniele to promote the same in a playful and lighthearted manner.

Yet, in the comments, one fan reacted bluntly. “Get her out of the sports, Dana, please.”

Dana White, however, showed no patience for critics and quickly shut down the backlash with a firm four-word response. “She’s not going anywhere,” said White. However, this wasn’t the first time the UFC CEO had come to Nina Marie Daniele’s defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, last year, when a fan labeled her content “cringe,” White jumped into the comments once again. “She’s better than 100% of the media. Let’s get YOU outta here,” said White. At the same time, Nina Marie Daniele has emerged as one of the most controversial figures in the MMA world, facing criticism regardless of the content she produces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After partnering with the UFC around 2022, Nina Marie Daniele carved out a unique role in MMA media. Rather than taking a tough, analytical approach, she created light-hearted and playful content. She shared insights from the perspective of casual fans, using platforms like TikTok and Instagram, asking offbeat questions, and taking an entertaining approach.

She also engaged with fighters during sparring sessions, giving fans an inside look at training. Despite the backlash, Daniele’s work earned her a nomination for “Personality of the Year” at the 2024 World MMA Awards, which she ultimately won.

Even with criticism, Dana White recognized her talent, once calling her “Jon Jones of content!!!!”.” The pair has developed mutual respect, and Nina Marie Daniele has occasionally praised the UFC CEO for his business acumen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nina Marie Daniele hails White for delivering the best UFC events

Although some critics may not support UFC CEO Dana White, even the harshest of them, like Oscar De La Hoya, praise his business acumen. Nina Marie Daniele, who has worked with Dana White & Co. for several years, has also highlighted what draws fans to the UFC.

For example, earlier this year at UFC 311, where the promotion delivered a spectacularly violent card, Daniele praised White for organizing the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In love with organized violence! Nobody puts on a show like the @ufc @danawhite. MMA is the most beautiful sport on earth!” Nina Marie Daniele said. “Thank you to all the fighters! To every one of you that has given me a moment and has trusted me with your time and energy ❤️”

Earlier this summer, Nina Marie Daniele also praised the UFC CEO, calling him a “badass” when Dana White announced the promotion’s new partnership extension for the Riyadh season and took his new boxing league to the next level. Suffice it to say, this partnership does not look like its ending anytime soon.