Dana White Issues Gruesome Injury Update After UFC Vegas 112 Fighter Left With Nasty Cut

While everything went according to plan for Steven Asplund in his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 112, the same could not be said for his opponent, Sean Sharaf. The American heavyweight suffered a gruesome injury during the bout. UFC CEO Dana White later shared ghastly visuals of the injury on Instagram, offering an update shortly after the fight concluded.

Asplund dominated Sharaf from the opening moments, slicing him open early and overwhelming him with relentless pressure and heavy strikes. His sustained offense led to a second-round TKO stoppage at 3:49, with Asplund also setting a record for the most significant strikes landed in a three-round heavyweight fight. So, what happened to Sharaf?

Dana White showcases Sean Sharaf’s two deep cuts

When the fight ended, it was clear that Sean Sharaf had at least one cut on his face. However, the damage appeared far more severe than initially thought. Sharaf sustained a deep laceration above his right eye, along with another large cut on his forehead. The UFC CEO shared before-and-after visuals of the injuries, highlighting the extent of the punishment absorbed during the fight.

The loss marks Sharaf’s second straight defeat after he made his UFC debut in October last year. He previously suffered a second-round knockout loss to Junior Tafa on the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira. This injury can not only sideline him for a while, but also his second straight loss may put him in a bad spot in the promotion.

On the other hand, Asplund’s debut in the UFC came after being picked from Dana White’s Contender Series, where he defeated Anthony Guarascio via first-round knockout. This win not only solidified his place in the UFC but also acted as a testament to all the hard work and suffering he has been through.

Steven Asplund was overcome with emotions after UFC Vegas 112 win

Because of his physique, ‘Concrete’ has been trolled on social media. Asplund addressed that after the fight. “I’m a meme on Twitter and Instagram, but I want every little kid to know you don’t have to be ashamed of your body,” he said. The heavyweight opened up about his past, revealing he once weighed 525 pounds and was bullied throughout his life.

“I used to be 525lbs—I was an athlete then, but I’m an even better athlete now,” he added, reflecting his journey. He also sent a warning to the rest of the division. “I told everyone in this heavyweight division, I’ve got a gas tank that’s gonna make you f—ing sick,” he declared. Visibly emotional, Asplund concluded with a message of self-belief.

“If you’ve ever felt like you’re not good enough or worthy, you are. Be confident.”

The heavyweight fight was a bittersweet moment for the fighters. On the one hand, Asplund has made a monstrous debut. On the other hand, things aren’t looking good for Sean Sharaf. What did you think about Sharaf’s injury?