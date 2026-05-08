Dana White Issues Official Arman Tsarukyan White House Announcement: “Arman’s Next Fight…”

At the UFC White House card, the lightweight headliner between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje could shape the future of the division. But while the 155 lbs title picture continues to move, top contender Arman Tsarukyan still finds himself stuck in uncertainty. However, before the Freedom 250 card takes place on June 14, Dana White delivered an announcement on Tsarukyan’s next fight.

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The UFC CEO revealed that ‘Ahalkalakets’ is now the official backup fighter for the UFC White House main event.

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“So somebody said ask about Arman’s next fight,” Dana White said during a Nina Drama stream. “So, Arman is the backup for the White House fight. So if anything happens to that fight, Arman’s in there. So yeah, there you go.”

It is certainly a positive development for the Armenian contender, as he now holds an important role in the UFC’s biggest event. If one of the main event fighters pulls out, he would step in as the replacement, and the bout would still be recognized as a title fight. But, interestingly, Tsarukyan had already hinted during the RAF 7 post-fight interview that he would serve as the backup for the June 14 card, although the UFC had not officially confirmed it at the time. Now, it is official that the top-ranked lightweight will once again play the backup role.

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Last year, Tsarukyan also served as the backup fighter for UFC 317, where Ilia Topuria captured double-champion status against Charles Oliveira during International Fight Week. So, this would mark the second time Tsarukyan has been trusted as the reserve option for a lightweight title fight. While it shows the UFC values him enough to rely on his weight cut for such major events, being the backup fighter still does not guarantee him the next title shot.

After Tsarukyan defeated Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar last year, he appeared to cement his place as the No. 1 contender in the lightweight division. Still, Dana White later made it clear that the Armenian would need to work his way back toward another title opportunity. In that case, the 29-year-old may need at least one more fight before competing for UFC gold.

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Now, while Tsarukyan officially becoming the backup for the UFC White House headliner is undeniably a major update, the UFC also revealed another announcement that marks a significant milestone in the promotion’s history.

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UFC unveils new belts for Dana White’s White House card

The UFC White House event is being promoted as one of the most special cards Dana White and the UFC have ever put together. Reports suggest the promotion has spent nearly $60 million to bring the event to life. Because of that, many fans believed the grand spectacle would receive its own customized championship belts. Ahead of the event, the UFC proved those expectations right by unveiling a special Freedom Belt.

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At the Oval Office, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, attended alongside the headlining fighters and presented the customized UFC Freedom Belt. While the design largely resembles the traditional UFC strap, it also features several American-inspired elements. The ‘UFC’ lettering appears in silver, with the stars representing those on the American flag, while the golden ‘250’ symbolizes 250 years of American independence.

As of now, it remains unclear whether these belts will replace the current gold championship belts that are set to be defended at the White House event, or instead serve as commemorative belts presented to the winners after their victories. Either way, it is fair to say that the customized belt has added even more grandeur to the overall presentation of the event.

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With the UFC White House card continuing to receive major developments, fans will likely be in for even more surprises as the event draws closer.