Dana White Left Jaw-Dropped After Rare Suloev Stretch Sub as Contender Series S9 Breaks Record for Most Finishes

There are knockouts that make Dana White jump out of his seat, and then there are moments that make him freeze in disbelief. In just under two minutes, Wes Schultz etched his name into Contender Series history with a move so uncommon that only three fighters in UFC history had ever pulled it off before him. The Suloev Stretch, a submission that looks as painful as it sounds, turned a quiet opening round into a viral spectacle!

Dana White’s reaction says it all as Contender Series season 9 delivers a rare submission

At DWCS Week 10, Schultz wasted no time. He rocked Italy’s Mario Mingaj early, dragged him to the mat, and within seconds, locked in the brutal kneebar variation. Mingaj’s grimace said it all. Just like that, 1 minute, 51 seconds into Round 1, it was over. The referee stepped in, Schultz let go, and the crowd erupted. And how did Dana White react?—His jaw on the floor.

MMA outlet SpinninBackfist captured the moment perfectly on X with a clip of the moment captioned: “Wes Schultz with the first ever silhouette sub in the history of DWCS!”, although they later apologized for the mistake in the name. For those unfamiliar, the Suloev Stretch traces back to Armenian fighter Amar Suloev, who first pulled it off in 2002. The move later became famous when Kenny Robertson, Aljamain Sterling, and Zabit Magomedsharipov used it inside the Octagon. Remarkably, Sterling and Zabit both executed it on the same night at UFC 228, one of the rarest coincidences in UFC history, and Wes Schultz just joined that elite list.

This was redemption for the 29-year-old LFA alum. He had appeared on the Contender Series once before, only to be finished by Mansur Abdul-Malik in 2024. But on his second try, he flipped the script. Against Mingaj, an undefeated prospect with a 7-0 record, Schultz didn’t just win; he dismantled him. Mingaj hadn’t fought in nearly a year, and it showed. His pressure-heavy approach crumbled once Schultz found his rhythm.

But as the night continued, social media exploded. “The finish record now at 34 for the season,” Jed I. Goodman posted on X, confirming Season 9 had broken the record for most stoppages in Contender Series history, although the number got bumped up with Juan Diaz’s spectacular spinning elbow knockout over Won Il Kwon. As such, Season 9 will probably go down as the bloodiest, wildest, and most unpredictable season yet. From Martinetti and Vologdin’s all-out war to Schultz’s record-breaking submission, it gave Dana White everything he demands from future UFC stars: chaos, risk, and unforgettable moments. Now, let’s take a look at some other finishes from the card!

Week 10 of Contender Series delivers spinning elbows and brutal knockouts

First, let’s take a look at Michael Oliveira, a man on a mission. From the opening bell, he stalked Victor Valenzuela like a predator. Valenzuela fought back with heavy hands, even staggering Oliveira early. But once the Brazilian found his rhythm, it was all downhill for the Chilean. In Round 2, Oliveira unleashed a storm, dropping Valenzuela not once, not twice, but three times. Each knockdown echoed louder than the last until, finally, a barrage of ground and pound sealed the deal.

Then came Marwan Rahiki vs. Ananias Mulumba, a fight that was less MMA and more madness. Both men traded bombs like they were allergic to defense. Mulumba dropped Rahiki early and nearly ended it with a rear-naked choke, but Rahiki refused to fold. He clawed back, turned the tide, and when Round 2 began, it was his turn to unleash chaos. Mulumba’s tank emptied fast, and Rahiki smelled blood. Trapped against the cage, Mulumba ate a rain of elbows that sent him crashing down. Official result? Rahiki by KO at 2:13 of Round 2

And finally, Juan Diaz delivered a highlight reel finish worthy of a movie ending. After dominating Won Il Kwon with body work and crisp boxing, Díaz decided to close the show in style. With seconds left in Round 2, he spun, and a perfectly timed spinning back elbow sent Kwon tumbling to the canvas.

With that, Contender Series Season 9 didn’t just entertain; it redefined the word “finish.” From Wes Schultz’s jaw-dropping Suloev Stretch to Juan Díaz’s cinematic spinning elbow, the finale wasn’t a showcase of hopefuls; it was a declaration of intent. Every fighter seemed to understand the assignment: don’t just win, make it impossible for Dana White to forget you!