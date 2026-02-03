Dana White Loses UFC Mexico Main Event as Brandon Moreno’s Opponent Pulls Out

Dana White didn’t expect to be doing damage control this early into the new UFC schedule, but here we are again. And this time, it hits especially hard because it was supposed to be a showcase night in Mexico, built around one of the promotion’s most reliable homegrown stars, Brandon Moreno.

Recently, news broke that Moreno’s UFC Mexico City main event no longer has an opponent. As first reported by RealKevinK on X, “FIGHT UPDATE: Asu Almabayev is OUT of His #UFCMexico Main Event Against Brandon Moreno February 28th.” No reason was given at the time of writing, no injury details, just another red line through a bout that was meant to anchor the card.

For Dana White and the UFC, this isn’t just one fight falling apart. It’s starting to look like a pattern. The Paramount era was supposed to represent stability, consistency, and a clean slate. Instead, the opening weeks of 2026 have been defined by withdrawals, reshuffles, and last-minute fixes that are testing both matchmaking and fan patience.

What makes this sting more is how familiar it feels. UFC 324 was riddled with cancellations and replacements. Kayla Harrison’s championship bout against Amanda Nunes was postponed. Alexa Grasso was forced out of her fight with Rose Namajunas. Michael Johnson vs. Alexander Hernandez disappeared entirely. That card still delivered in spots, but the cracks were visible.

Then came UFC 326. Brian Ortega’s long-awaited lightweight debut against Renato Moicano fell apart due to lingering injuries, forcing the UFC to scramble for replacements and leaving Moicano fuming publicly. Now, UFC Mexico joins the list.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Brandon Moreno. The former two-time flyweight champion had already committed to a quick turnaround after suffering the first stoppage loss of his career at UFC 323 against Tatsuro Taira. Rather than retreat, Moreno leaned forward. He signed on to headline in Mexico City, betting on familiarity, home energy, and momentum to reset his title push.

On paper, the matchup with Asu Almabayev made sense. Moreno brought the résumé and star power. Almabayev brought the danger. The Kazakh contender entered with a 23–3 record, built on suffocating grappling and submission pressure, with wins over Alex Perez, Matheus Nicolau, and Jose Ochoa. Now? That entire storyline is paused.

At the time of writing, there’s no explanation for Almabayev’s withdrawal. That silence leaves space for speculation, and in MMA, silence rarely helps. What’s clear is that this isn’t an isolated incident anymore. But it hits especially hard for the ‘Assassin Baby’ as he’d previously confessed that he almost retired due to the pressures of being a national hero!

Brandon Moreno reveals why he was close to “retiring” from competition

Back in December 2025, Brandon Moreno admitted he was closer to walking away than most fans ever realized. Not because the sport passed him by, but because the weight of carrying it became overwhelming. Losing the flyweight title, then dropping a second fight to Brandon Royval, cracked something deeper than just results on a scorecard.

“Sometimes it’s just crazy how life works,” Moreno told MMA Fighting at the time. “I was this close to retiring. I felt so stressful, I feel mentally and physically tired of all the responsibilities.” And those responsibilities weren’t abstract. Moreno wasn’t just a champion; he was the champion from Mexico, a symbol and a flag-bearer.

That pressure didn’t just live in the Octagon. It followed him home, into interviews, expectations, and every public appearance. Moreno admitted he was “super stressed and tired” and needed to step away, not to quit forever, but to breathe.

The break only lasted about eight months, but it changed everything. When Moreno returned, he looked lighter mentally and rattled off two straight wins against Amir Albazi and Steve Erceg before being finished by Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323.

That’s why this UFC Mexico setback stings more than a normal cancellation. This wasn’t just another main event. It was a chance to perform at home again, on his terms, and bounce back from a heartbreaking defeat. The UFC and Dana White will likely find a replacement for him. They usually do.

But the bigger question lingers: how many more of these late collapses can fans, fighters, and cities absorb before confidence starts to crack? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!