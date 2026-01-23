Dana White Makes Final Decision on Conor McGregor Fight After Michael Chandler’s Desperate Plea

Dana White has made up his mind—Michael Chandler is out of the UFC White House card scheduled for June 14. This comes after Chandler waited nearly three years following an agreement for a fight against Conor McGregor. In recent months, McGregor had confirmed in multiple interviews that ‘Iron’ would be his opponent on the historic card. However, White had other plans.

Dana White revealed in an interview that he is no longer interested in booking the fight, noting that it’s old news. But Chandler wasn’t giving up. “Obviously, it’s not encouraging… But I’ve also heard many things that were… just flat-out false… all we can just do is hope and pray,” Chandler said. Now, however, White has once again shut the door on Chandler’s hopes.

Dana White still loves Michael Chandler

White recently appeared in an interview with ESPN MMA, where he was asked about the status of the fight. The host pointed to Chandler’s continued optimism about still being included on the card against Conor McGregor. However, White made it clear that his stance on the matchup has not changed. “My entire focus is on the launch this weekend,” White told ESPN, referring to Zuffa Boxing’s debut event at the UFC Apex.

“I have got boxing on Friday, UFC on Saturday, and Sunday I am watching the Patriots—go to the Super Bowl. And Monday, we are all in on the White House fight,” White added during the interview. “We don’t have anything laid out. Nothing! It will all start Monday. And no disrespect to Chandler. We love Chandler. You don’t have enough time on your show to talk about how awesome Chandler is… Yeah, that’s not the fight we are going with.”

Clearly, Michael Chandler’s plea appears to have fallen on deaf ears. For years, the 39-year-old stood as a prime example of what many fans call ‘Dana White privilege’—from undeserved title shots to landing marquee matchups despite back-to-back losses. However, that goodwill now seems to be wearing thin. The pair were originally scheduled to face off in 2024, but McGregor’s toe injury forced the bout’s cancellation, and the long-anticipated fight ultimately never materialized.

The duo had even coached opposite each other three years ago on The Ultimate Fighter, when the prospect of a fight between them first took root. And it looked destined to happen. Now, however, Michael Chandler will have to look elsewhere to make money. In the meantime, reports suggest that an entirely different name may be emerging as the frontrunner to face Conor McGregor on the White House card later this year. Who?

Jorge Masvidal! However, even that fight hasn’t been confirmed. But Chandler appears to have someone else to stay busy.

Chandler chose Arman Tsarukyan to get over Conor McGregor

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Chandler openly acknowledged Arman Tsarukyan’s persistence, noting how the lightweight contender has “done a really good job of staying relevant” by calling out top names and staying active in grappling competitions. Chandler admitted Tsarukyan’s wrestling performances at Real American Freestyle impressed him, calling him “busy” and effective on the mats.

While Chandler reiterated that his “plan A” remains fighting at the White House—an indirect nod to McGregor—he didn’t shy away from the reality that both of their futures are uncertain. Crucially, Chandler made it clear he’s open to action now, stating plainly, “I think I am interested… yeah, I’ll wrestle against him.”

It appears Michael Chandler is slowly but surely coming to terms with being booted from a fight against Conor McGregor on the UFC White House card. Only time will tell what his next step will be. What do you think Chandler should do next?