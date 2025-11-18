Dana White Makes Islam Makhachev $3.3M Richer as UFC 322 Estimated Purse Revealed

UFC 322 didn’t just break records at Madison Square Garden; it lined the pockets of its main event winner, Islam Makhachev, to the tune of over $3 million. At the UFC 322 post-event presser, Dana White dropped an astonishing stat. The UFC held eight of the top 10 gate revenues at Madison Square Garden, including that of UFC 322 at $13,624,189. This was also the promotion’s highest gate revenue so far in 2025, and unlikely to be toppled by UFC 323 next month. So, Makhachev was not just the biggest winner of the night, but perhaps one of the biggest winners of the year, too.

What was anticipated to be a back-and-forth welterweight battle against Jack Della Maddalena turned out differently. Islam Makhachev relied on his ground-and-pound to dominate the fight, defying predictions, like those of Israel Adesanya, and proving critics wrong about whether his size would allow him to succeed in his welterweight debut. With sheer determination and the support of his team, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Russian MMA star executed his plan perfectly, walking away with exactly what he came for – a shiny new title and a big fat paycheck.

Islam Makhachev pockets $1.34 million extra compared to Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev took home a reported $3,332,000, which included $800,000 in show money, and $2.5 million from PPV sales. Meanwhile, Jack Della Maddalena, entering the bout as champion, earned $1,340,000 less than Islam Makhachev. He took home a reported $1,992,000, comprising $750,000 in show money and $1.2 million from PPV payouts.

On the main card, reigning women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko earned $1,392,000. She faced Chinese fighter Weili Zhang in a five-round battle that, round after round, unfolded in much the same way, with Zhang on her back on the canvas, trying to prevent the champ from finishing the fight. Zhang, in her unsuccessful attempt, earned $832,000.

Over in the lightweight bout, Frenchman Benoit Saint Denis earned $338,000, while Leon Edwards took home $315,000, Beneil Dariush $272,000, and Gerald Meerschaert $271,000.

This was also the most expensive card in terms of compliance pay, with MMA Junkie reporting a payout of $350,500. Title challengers Makhachev and Weili earned $32K, while defending champions JDM and Shevchenko received $42K. On the undercard, Leon Edwards stood out with $16K, Beneil Dariush and Gerald Meershaert at $21K, while Benoit Saint-Denis, Gregory Rodrigues, and Roman Kopylov all went home with $11K.

With these numbers leading the charge, UFC 322 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts crossed the $300K mark, leaping over UFC 316 ($320,500), UFC 320 ($318,500), UFC 319 ($301,500), UFC 314 ($300,500), and UFC 311 ($306,000).

The Fight of the Night bonus went unclaimed at UFC 322, but four fighters still earned Performance of the Night honors for their explosive finishes. Among them were Benoit Saint Denis and Bo Nickal, while Michael Morales and Carlos Prates represented the welterweight division. Both Morales and Prates have made strong cases for future title contention, especially the Ecuadorian star, who stood out after he knocked out top-ranked contender Sean Brady. Islam Makhachev recognized them as potential threats to his belt, yet he remains ready to defend his title multiple times.

Makhachev promises to defend his belt “many, many more times”

Just days after Islam Makhachev secured his second UFC title, challengers are already beginning to gather around him. Ilia Topuria wasted no time calling him out, and fans continue to debate Makhachev’s win over Jack Della Maddalena. Some labeled his 25-minute grappling-heavy showing as boring, but his non-stop pressure, clean counters, and total control over Della Maddalena’s boxing made the performance undeniably dominant, regardless of stylistic preferences.

Following the event, Makhachev openly addressed the growing line of contenders aiming for his belt.

“Everybody wants something ,” Makhachev said late Saturday. “This is the most competitive division, welterweight. Sure, 100%, [the] young guys who fought today [Michael Morales and Carlos Prates]. Next week’s a couple guys [Ian Machado Garry and Belal Muhammad], and also Kamaru [Usman], [Ilia] Topuria- all killers who want to take my belts. No, no, no-I don’t give. I’m working so hard to be double champion, and I feel today I don’t have to cut much weight, and I’m going to defend my belt many, many times more.”

With that in mind, what does Islam Makhachev’s future at 170 look like to you? He will be 35 next year, the age his coach once hinted could be around his retirement window. With the clock ticking on his prime, which matchups should he take before he eventually calls it a career? Share your picks below.