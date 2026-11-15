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Dana White Makes Michelle Obama Remark the Bigger Issue Than Josh Hokit’s Bruce Buffer Incident at UFC 334

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Nov 15, 2026 | 4:12 AM EST

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Dana White Makes Michelle Obama Remark the Bigger Issue Than Josh Hokit’s Bruce Buffer Incident at UFC 334

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Nov 15, 2026 | 4:12 AM EST

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Josh Hokit’s infamous shtick found another defining moment during the fighter announcements at the UFC 334 main event. While Bruce Buffer was introducing him, Hokit brazenly flipped him off right in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd, creating a highly awkward moment. Many believe the Californian crossed the line with his antics.

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Reflecting on the incident, Dana White definitely found Hokit’s behavior distasteful. However, the UFC CEO still believes the 29-year-old’s earlier comment about Michelle Obama at the White House was a much bigger problem.

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“Yeah, it was pretty crazy, yeah,” Dana White said at the post-fight presser. “I think that threw Buffer off a lot. Nobody has flipped Buffer off before. Did it cross the line? Everything that guy does crosses a line. 

“Look at what he said on the White House lawn, in a fight that’s about America’s 250th birthday that’s supposed to be for everybody. I would rather have him flip Bruce Buffer every single fight than him to say that s—t.”  

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