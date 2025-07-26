Dana White Moved as Mohammed Yahya’s Disturbing Face Fracture Draws Gasp From UFC Abu Dhabi Crowd

We all know how gruesome the eye injury that Michael Bisping suffered against Vitor Belfort was, which led him to lose an eye. While there have not been any instances of a similar injury in the UFC after the English legend, UFC Abu Dhabi came real close as we saw some serious offense from Steven Nguyen against Mohammad Yahya, and guess what? Dana White has offered his reaction to this featherweight matchup on social media.

UFC Abu Dhabi saw history being made, and that too, in the prelims themselves. We didn’t have to get to the main card because the prelims delivered from all directions, which was expected since the whole Fight Night card was stacked. But coming back to the aforementioned featherweight bout, the matchup saw Steven Nguyen create the record for the most knockdowns in a single fight.

Dana White was certainly watching, as the fight did not go to the third round. Yes, Steven Nguyen knocked down Mohammad Yahya a record six times, and even bruised his eye, giving the UAE native one of the worst eye injuries in the UFC. The injury was so bad that the cageside doctor rendered Yahya unable to continue, resulting in a TKO win for Nguyen.

The UFC CEO shared an image of Mohammad Yahya after the fight on social media, probably commending the UAE fighter’s effort despite a pretty lackluster showdown against Steve Nguyen. Well, Dana White’s post also had a message, as he promoted the main card, insinuating that the main event is sure to entertain the fans as well. “UFC Abu Dhabi Live and FREE on ABC 3pm East,” the 55-year-old wrote on his Instagram stories.

Well, Dana White might compensate and cover Mohammad Yahya’s medical cost for the injury since he did the same for Robert Whittaker, as the former champion revealed prior to UFC Abu Dhabi. Yes, ‘The Reaper’ claimed that “Uncle Dana” took care of it all. Here’s what he had to say.

Dana White looked after a former champion after an injury

Dana White may get a bad rep in the community due to issues such as paying his fighters less money, among many others. But he’s a man who cares about his fighters. When Robert Whittaker got injured in his last fight against Khamzat Chimaev, his teeth were pushed in due to the chokehold from the Chechen-born star. This injury needed surgery, and as per the former champion, the UFC CEO helped pay for it.

“My teeth? They’re better than before, better looking even. Uncle Dana paid for the implants. It was a work injury,” said Robert Whittaker when a reporter asked him about his injury during the recent media day. Well, we can’t be sure if Dana White would do the same for Mohammad Yahya, since he hasn’t been in the UFC for as many years as ‘The Reaper’ has. So, we’ll have to wait and see.

On Reddit threads, users described the injury as “a beatdown” and voiced fear that the swelling could lead to permanent vision loss. Including snippets like: “What was the ref doing… that was absolute beatdown” and “If he loses that eye… Why didn’t they stop it sooner?”

Well, it will be interesting to see where Mohammad Yahya goes from here, as he suffered a dominating defeat. He’s yet to break his duck in the UFC, and given that he’s on a 3-fight losing streak since his debut, he could be in a tough predicament now. What do you think? Let us know in the comments down below.