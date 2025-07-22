Dana White on Alert as Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Gets Pushed for MMA Debut After NCAA Success

Who could forget the intense rivalry between Frank Mir and Brock Lesnar? Their two clashes between 2008 and 2009 became the stuff of MMA legend, each man walking away with a win in one of the sport’s most unforgettable heavyweight feuds. Now, that fiery competition may be finding new life through their daughters. Bella Mir has already stepped into the cage, carving out her own path as a professional MMA fighter. On the other hand, Mya Lesnar is dominating in a different arena, turning heads in the NCAA as a standout shot put athlete. Earlier this month, she added another accolade to her name, being honored as the Mountain West Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

A popular fan page on X, KAIROSMMA2, stirred up nostalgia and excitement by posting, “UFC400 matchmaking Lesnar vs Mir 3,” alongside a striking image of Mya Lesnar and Bella Mir. While the post playfully imagines a third chapter in the Lesnar-Mir rivalry through the next generation, both Mya and Bella are carving out their own legacies in sports. But it seems the idea of the fight has intrigued Bella Mir a lot. During a recent conversation on the MMA FightingOnSbn show, she shared her honest opinion on the whole idea. The heavyweight legends never got the chance to complete their trilogy and settle the score once and for all.

And that lingering unfinished business hasn’t been lost on Bella Mir. In fact, it fuels her dream of potentially stepping into the cage with Mya Lesnar someday. She also feels that UFC CEO Dana White would also push for the fight. While speaking on the show, she said, “It’s funny you say that about Mya Lesnar. The amount of people that have asked me if I want to fight her and do the Brock Lesnar-Frank Mir trilogy, but in daughter form. I know Dana [White] would 100 percent approve of that if Mya was fighting. So if Mya Lesnar, if you’re ever hearing this, you should train, and we could just have a little fight. Because that would be awesome. Who wouldn’t want to see that?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FloTrack (@flotrack) Expand Post

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mya Lesnar is a phenomenal athlete in her own right. But unlike her father, she’s never shown public interest in following his path into combat sports. Despite Brock Lesnar’s storied journey from NCAA wrestling champion to UFC heavyweight king, Mya has carved out her own identity in athletics. Frank Mir’s daughter, Bella, on the other hand, is already making waves in the world of combat sports. Holding an undefeated professional MMA record of 3-0, she’s wasted little time proving her potential—finishing two of those victories in the very first round with authority. Versatile and dangerous, Bella has tested herself across both the featherweight and flyweight divisions. But should the daughters of the legendary fighters fight against each other?

Should Dana White pass on the Lesnar vs Mir rivalry onto their daughters?

Ever since the exits of Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, the women’s bantamweight division has struggled to recapture the star power it once held. Still, the absence of icons like Rousey and Nunes has left a noticeable void. Yet, amid the uncertainty, one fan remains hopeful, drawing a parallel to how Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir once breathed new life into the heavyweight scene. Their bold declaration? “Women’s Bantamweight is saved.” Mya Lesnar is reportedly walking around at roughly 135 pounds, while Bella Mir’s undefeated 3-0 record includes appearances at flyweight, catchweight, and featherweight. Given their sizes, a potential clash between the two would likely land in the bantamweight division—a fitting stage if this fantasy matchup ever materializes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans are already running wild with the idea, even jokingly warning UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell not to get any bright ideas. One playful comment summed it up perfectly: “Don’t give Hunter ideas.” Also, one social media user pointed out that the future of combat sports might be filled with legacy matchups. Just like the recent showdown, which happened between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. Reflecting on that trend, they wrote, “In the next decades, hopefully we do see kids of legends fighting each other.” However, there’s only one problem. For those unfamiliar, both Bella Mir and Mya Lesnar are around 23 years old. While Bella has already taken her first steps into the world of professional MMA, Mya remains fully committed to her flourishing track and field career.

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from imagining a future showdown between the two. At this point, Bella’s combat credentials are well established. However, Mya has yet to show any signs of picking up a martial arts discipline. So, if she ever does decide to follow in her father’s footsteps and step into the cage, it could be years before such a high-profile clash becomes a reality. Do you think that the pair will ever fight against each other in the near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.