Dana White on Alert as 175-Million Strong Asian Nation Eyes First UFC Fighter

Most of our favorite fighters in the UFC began their journey in the Octagon with a bout in The Ultimate Fighter or the Dana White Contender Series. Take Sean O’Malley, Jamahal Hill, and even Jack Della Maddalena, for example. These legends rose from their performance at DWCS. Being the ultimate job interview for UFC, DWCS is something that every single rookie keeps an eye on. And this time, it was Shah Kamali’s turn.

Kamali is a 6’3” tall fighter weighing around 216 pounds. During his amateur run, he went on a 6-fight undefeated streak. He became a professional fighter in 2023 and competed at Levels Fight League and Brave FC. And his professional record currently reads 4-1, with his last fight at Brave FC ending up with a third-round defeat. It’s worth noting that all of his professional MMA victories have come via first-round knockouts. And the story was the same in his amateur run. Ranking at #40 in Western Europe, Kamali has indeed signed a deal to fight at DWCS 2025.

MMA Verified highlighted the news and hyped up Kamali through an Instagram post. The post showed Kamali donning two championship belts, along with a visual of his victory over Luke Newland at Levels Fight League 15. The caption of the post read, “Shah Kamali is coming to DWCS 2025! The undefeated heavyweight 🇬🇧🇧🇩 (4-0 pro, all 1st round TKOs!) is officially signed to fight on Dana White’s Contender Series this year! 🚨 Fighting out of Fightzone London 🥋 and proudly repping Bangladesh 🇧🇩 , Kamali brings serious 🔥 power, slick technique, and an undefeated mindset. He’s been tearing through Europe, and now he’s coming for that UFC contract!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA VERIFIED (@mma_verified_) Expand Post

AD

Soon after the post went viral on the social media platform, the fighting community took to the comments section to reveal their thoughts. Let’s see what the fans had to say about Shah Kamali’s stance at DWCS 2025, shall we?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fight fans respond to Dana White bringing in Shah Kamali to DWCS

As soon as some fans took note of the weight class, they seemed pleased to have one more heavyweight in the UFC roster. Currently, the fight promotion has about 30 fighters in the heavyweight division, and a single win can put the fighters up in the rankings. One fan weighed in on this and wrote, “Please we need more heavyweights 🙏🙏.” Another fan commented, “he’ll be in the rankings soon ngl the heavyweight division needs big prospects.” But one of the fans believed that Kamali won’t fight as a heavyweight. The comment read, “Surely he’s gonna fight at light heavyweight if he’s only 216.”

Meanwhile, some of the fans wondered how Kamali’s fights would turn out. One fan wrote, “Cool let’s see what he can do 👍.” But a few others claimed that Kamali was destined to lose. One comment read, “Massive KO loss incoming 🤣🤣🤣.” Another fan commented, “I’ll bet the house on his opponent.” And the reason? It was because Kamali’s opponents were also rookies with really bad records. One fan reflected on this and wrote, “Wait until you check the record of his opponents 😔…..”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The fighting community continued to highlight their disappointment. All that the fans seemed to wish for was a worthy and entertaining fighter. But getting ‘just anyone’ failed to excite them. One fan commented, “They just sign anyone nowadays.” Another fan added, “Ufc signs anyone that can help them make money 😂.” Nevertheless, with 175 million country mates backing him up, we might get to see some really interesting fights involving Shah Kamali.

But what do you think of Shah Kamali’s DWCS stint? Do you think he can prove the majority of us wrong about his performance? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.