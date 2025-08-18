Dana White on High Alert as $1B UFC Rival Shakes Up MMA World With Bold Move

Under Dana White, the UFC has dominated the MMA landscape for three decades, transforming into a multi-billion-dollar powerhouse and solidifying its status as the world’s leading promotion. Yet, despite its dominance, White & Co. has faced mounting criticism over skyrocketing ticket prices and inconsistent fan experiences, with some events seeing increases of up to 4,300%.

Meanwhile, smaller MMA promotions are making waves by prioritizing affordability and fan engagement. The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has carved out a “fan-first” identity, cutting ticket prices for all events to a $25 starting tier this June. Following its acquisition of Bellator in 2023, the PFL has steadily built momentum. Looking ahead, the organization appears poised for significant growth, even setting its sights on challenging Dana White’s UFC at the top of the sport.

PFL CEO signals bold challenge to Dana White and the UFC

In January 2025, the promotion formally dissolved the Bellator brand, integrating all Bellator fighters into its roster and ending Bellator operations. While high-profile signings, including Francis Ngannou, bolstered the PFL’s credibility, the league has yet to seriously challenge the UFC’s market dominance.

This year, the PFL expanded into Africa, hosting events in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Back in July, John Martin assumed the role of CEO, replacing Peter Murray, with a mandate to accelerate growth and establish the league as a credible alternative to the UFC. Martin exudes confidence in the company’s trajectory, noting that the PFL has successfully attracted Middle Eastern investors, including Turki Al-Salikh.

Speaking to Stephen Espinoza on a televised segment, Martin acknowledged the challenges of competing with the UFC’s entrenched market position, highlighting the advantage of the UFC’s star-studded roster in attracting sponsors and generating revenue. He said: “I don’t characterize this as fixing what’s not working. PFL is evolving and maturing, and every company goes through stages — building PFL from nearly nothing is never easy,” Martin explained.

“The UFC, as the category leader, commands premium pricing across revenue streams. PFL, with a strong fighter roster and exciting product, still earns significantly less. My job is to convince the market and the fans that PFL deserves more, that it deserves a fair share.”

PFL’s new CEO also acknowledged Dana White’s mastery in building the UFC into a global powerhouse. Yet, even as PFL aims to challenge the UFC’s dominance, the league faces a steeper climb following the recent $7.7 billion UFC-Paramount deal. Starting January 2026, UFC events will move away from the traditional $79.99 pay-per-view model and onto the Paramount+ platform, offering subscriptions between $6.99 and $12.99 per month.

With the UFC’s unmatched roster and this new pricing strategy, PFL and founder Don Davis now face a more demanding competitive landscape, as they work to grow the promotion and carve out space in a market dominated by White’s juggernaut.

Dana White pledges higher fighter pay following Paramount+ deal

Many feared that the shift away from the traditional pay-per-view model would slash fighters’ opportunities to earn PPV points. UFC CEO Dana White, often criticized for underpaying athletes—a concern spotlighted by the promotion’s recent antitrust lawsuits—faced intense scrutiny. Yet the Bossman maintains the opposite will happen.

The landmark broadcast deal with Paramount and CBS will allow the UFC to generate $1.1 billion annually, injecting unprecedented capital into the sport. Dana White says the financial surge will elevate the UFC to the stature of the NFL and MLB and directly benefit the fighters.

Speaking from the UFC front office, UFC CEO highlighted that the deal would enable higher fighter pay, stating: “This is going to be incredible for the fighters. We’ve talked about how this is good for the fans and good for the sport, but the fighters are also big beneficiaries here. We’ve looked to increase fighter pay whenever we could, even back in the beginning when we were losing money, and certainly will be doing so again.”

Consequently, with the boost in fighter compensation and the Paramount/CBS deal securing $1.1 billion annually, UFC competitors like the PFL face an uphill battle. As a result, luring top-tier talent has become increasingly difficult, as the UFC remains the ultimate destination, leaving promotions like the PFL as the fallback option for fighters outside the UFC’s roster.

Ultimately, can the PFL ever rise to the UFC’s level? Share your thoughts below.