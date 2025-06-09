Dana White Openly Ignores Joe Rogan’s Only Wish for UFC/TKO Umbrella as $750M Business Favored

Dana White has never been one to follow convention or requests. While the UFC head honcho is busy celebrating Power Slap’s meteoric success, one thing is certain: he has no plans to fulfill Joe Rogan‘s one true goal for the UFC’s expansion.

Rogan, who has stood by White through decades of MMA innovation, has one request: kickboxing. But White’s head is elsewhere, and it’s no longer in the Octagon. The slap is now mightier than the kick, at least in his eyes. Following UFC 316’s post-fight press conference, White gave fans an uncensored response about the idea of pursuing kickboxing or Muay Thai.

“I have to feel it and really like it, you know? It’s just not that I don’t like kickboxing—it’s just I don’t want to promote it,” he stated without hesitation. He further added, “I like Muay Thai too, but I mean, why would I pick kickboxing over Muay Thai? Why not do Muay Thai—which I think is way more violent? Yeah, I’m not into it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That alone tells a greater tale than any social media metric. It was a subtle but resounding rejection of Joe Rogan’s constant demand to bring striking-only fights under the UFC banner. And, with Power Slap currently valued at $750 million, the UFC CEO has little incentive to look elsewhere. Dana White believes that numbers speak louder than any head kick.

On The Pete and Sebastian Show, he laid everything out. From Saudi Arabia deals to social media dominance, Power Slap is doing well by his standards. “This thing has 13 million followers… we’re about to pass Major League Baseball,” the UFC boss said. It doesn’t matter if that fact holds up under investigation at this point; it’s enough to justify White’s preference for slaps over spins and shin kicks.

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan’s perspective stands in the corner, like a coach no one listens to anymore. “The UFC f—– up when they went with slap fighting,” he stated on JRE Fight Companion, sounding more like a frustrated friend than a media voice. He outlined a comprehensive plan, including proposing a striking-only UFC sub-brand with MMA gloves in a cage.

“Kickboxing with MMA gloves would be giant,” he pleaded. But rather than investing in something that produced stars like Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, Dana White opted for the theatrics of open-hand chaos. In fact, the league just marked its first U.S. event outside Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana White’s Power Slap goes outside Las Vegas for a historic card

It’s not just about ignoring Joe Rogan’s dreams; it’s about creating something entirely different. While kickboxing fades into the background, Dana White continues to push his new favorite toy into bright, unexplored territory. And, with Power Slap making its first appearance outside of Las Vegas, the message is clear: this is no longer a sideshow. It is the main event of an entire combat sports weekend.

Power Slap 14 will take place on July 18 in New Orleans, and it has been handpicked to kick off a major double-header alongside UFC 318. With the slap league scheduled for Xavier University’s Convocation Center, White is clearly testing how far this thing can go—and how loud it can become.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The timing is also strategic. Combining Power Slap with a card headlined by Max Holloway’s BMF title defense ensures attention, even if it comes with a side of mockery. Still, the New Orleans event has the potential to be Power Slap’s largest flex yet. There’s speculation about future championship fights, including a long-awaited trilogy between Brandon Bordeaux and Isaiah Quinones.

Even news of the first-ever women’s title fight—originally scheduled for Power Slap 13—remains in the background. Paige VanZant may have been sidelined due to injury, but her towering presence lends authenticity to the spectacle. Whether people are watching out of genuine interest or out of sheer shock value, the head honcho’s slap league continues to find new ways to stay relevant.