Dana White Opens Up on $1M Vegas Gambling Spree to Help a Friend in Front of His Daughters

Who doesn’t have a bad habit? For UFC President Dana White, that habit just happens to be a high-stakes one. Well-known for his love of gambling outside the Octagon, White often trades the roar of the crowd for the buzz of the casino floor when he’s not busy promoting blockbuster UFC events. And living in Las Vegas, the gambling capital of the world, only fuels that fire.

At 55, Dana White has built a reputation as a high-stakes player, especially when it comes to blackjack—a game he takes so seriously, he’ll do whatever it takes to win. But one of his most recent gambling sessions wasn’t just about cards or money—it became a moment that helped restore a father’s pride in front of his daughters. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on X by internet personality Robbie Fox, White recalled a striking memory.

Dana White Recalls Insane $1 Million Turnaround During Vegas Gambling Spree

A man he’d seen frequently at the casino approached him and confessed, “Hey Dana, I am down a million bucks.” Dana White continued, “We say hi to each other, and he’s there with his daughters. He hands me $175,000 in chips and says, ‘Can you help me get out?’ He can only play $25,000 a hand. I sat there for four hours, not last night, but the night before, and we got him out of the hole a million bucks.”

When it comes to gambling, Dana White’s instincts are razor sharp. He’s earned a reputation as one of the boldest high-rollers in the business. Yet even the Bossman openly acknowledges the dark side of his habit, calling himself a “degenerate gambler” and admitting its his “biggest problem.” Despite that, he’s made millions through his casino runs. White’s go-to spot has long been Caesars Palace.

During a conversation last year with Noah Kagan, he disclosed that from January to March 2024, he raked in an astonishing $26 to $27 million playing baccarat on a trip to Las Vegas. However, his betting habits have led to him being banned from several top casinos throughout the U.S. He once stated, "The Palms kicked me out twice," and both The Mirage and The Wynn have also turned him away. That's why Caesars stands as his top choice—and, at times, his sole option. However, it's not just victories and big payouts. Dana White stands out as a prominent figure at the tables, yet he openly acknowledges that g–bling has brought him some of his greatest regrets.

That’s why Caesars remains his favorite—and, at times, only—option. Still, it’s not all wins and jackpots. While Dana White may be one of the most recognized figures at the tables, he doesn’t shy away from admitting that gambling has also delivered some of the biggest regrets of his life.

Dana White recalls losing $3 million in a single night of gambling

“This is Dana White—he’s on vacation in the Amalfi Coast, and this f—ing dude brings a casino,” Joe Rogan once joked on his podcast, highlighting the UFC President’s notorious gambling habit. According to Rogan, White’s addiction runs so deep that he can’t travel without betting—and even his son carries stacks of cash in case the urge strikes.

Although Dana White has scored some massive wins at the tables, one staggering loss still stands out as the worst of his career. Last year on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Lex Fridman asked White to recall his biggest loss. He openly admitted that his drinking habits often made his gambling even riskier. Reflecting on one wild night out with friends—dressed to the nines and hitting the tables—White believed he’d only dropped around $80,000.

But the reality turned out to be far worse. When the host of the suite called to check if Dana White would be returning, White responded, “‘No, I don’t need the room, but don’t get too comfortable with my f****** 80 grand, I’m coming back for it.’ Dead f****** silence on the other end of the phone. And he’s like, ‘Dana. You lost $3 million last night.’ What the f*** are you talking about? What the f*** are you talking about?’”

White said. “‘I only have a million-and-a-half dollar credit line.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, you made us call the GM of the hotel and you started calling him ‘a f*** p*,’ and I went, ‘Yeah, no, that sounds like something I would do.’” Since that incident, Dana White has made one change—he no longer drinks while gambling, a rule he now strictly follows. Still, longtime associates have voiced concerns about his high-stakes habits, which show no signs of slowing down.