Dana White Partners With Pizza Chain Generating $5M in Monthly Revenue for UFC 322: JDM vs. Islam

While 2024 was the biggest year for the UFC in its ESPN era, 2025 is shaping up to be the year of big decisions, especially heading into next year. In August 2025, the promotion, led by Dana White, inked a massive seven-year, $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount to air UFC events on Paramount+ and CBS. Now, the organization has locked in another lucrative collaboration; this time, for a specific event.

Which specific event? UFC 322, headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena. The event, set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 16, has partnered with Prince Street Pizza. The announcement was made during the broadcast of UFC Vegas 110, headlined by Garcia vs. Onama at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

What does the partnership between Dana White and Prince Street Pizza entail?

According to ZoomInfo, Prince Street Pizza generates around $5 million in annual revenue. Jed I. Goodman confirmed the news on X, writing, “Dana White & The UFC have partnered with Prince Street Pizza ‘The Greatest Freaking Pizza of All-Time.’” As part of the collaboration, Prince Street Pizza will unveil a custom pizza box featuring the official UFC 322 poster with Makhachev and Maddalena.

The company’s website also notes that the partnership will extend beyond the event, running through November 30. Their limited-edition pizzas will feature slow-cooked short rib, sausage ragu, fresh mozzarella, and pecorino cheese. Fans can additionally enter a giveaway for a chance to win two tickets to UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden, including round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations in New York City, and exclusive PSP x UFC merchandise.

This partnership is expected to further elevate the UFC 322 event in New York. That said, this isn’t the promotion’s first major collaboration. Over the years, the UFC has aligned itself with several prominent brands, including Venum and True Classic for fight gear, as well as Bud Light, Howler Head Bourbon, and others.

Coming back to UFC’s deal with Paramount, there appears to be an update on that agreement.

Paramount and UFC’s deal sees a major expansion

Following their original agreement earlier this year, Paramount has announced a seven-year, multi-territory expansion of its partnership with the UFC. This marks a major step in their global collaboration. Starting in 2026, the deal extends beyond the United States to cover Latin America and Australia, giving fans in these regions access to a broader range of UFC programming.

“The partnership with Paramount has already been incredible, and it just keeps getting bigger and better,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “They are now taking on new territories like Latin America and Australia, and this thing is just going to continue to grow.” Under the new agreement, Paramount+ subscribers in Latin America, including Brazil, will get 13 marquee numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights.

Meanwhile, Australian subscribers will receive 30 Fight Nights plus prelims for all numbered events. Cindy Holland, Paramount’s Chair of Direct-To-Consumer, said the company aims to deliver premium UFC programming to audiences on a global scale.

It appears the UFC continues to make big moves as it heads into 2026. But do you think their latest partnership with Prince Street Pizza will help them boost sales for UFC 321?