Dana White Performs Risky Stunt a Day After $6.5M Gate Revenue Event

UFC CEO Dana White might not be happy about the gate revenue from UFC 327. However, he appears to be in a celebratory mood, as he performed a risky stunt a day after the event in Miami, Florida. In case you didn’t know yet, UFC 327 failed to live up to the mark compared to events in the past at the same venue—Kaseya Center.

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While UFC 299 reportedly generated a $14M live gate, UFC 287 brought in $12M, and UFC 314 crossed $11M+, UFC 327 managed just $6,518,684 with an attendance of 17,741. Still, that doesn’t appear to concern Dana White, who was recently spotted performing a fire-breathing stunt with a blowtorch at a bar or restaurant counter.

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Jed I. Goodman shared the clip on X, joking, “Dana White’s Fire Circus coming soon.”

It’s currently unclear what led to White’s risky move, but he is not known for performing such stunts in the past. However, he is known for his high-energy, no-filter personality, heavy partying, and bold decision-making in business. UFC fans are well aware of his heated press conference rants, feuds with fighters/media, and on-camera arguments.

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But if there were one dangerous thing he is allegedly addicted to, it would be gambling. He once got blackout drunk at the Rio casino and thought he lost only $80k. The next day, they told him it was actually $3 million. He stopped drinking while gambling after that lesson. And as for UFC 327’s low live gate, there were reportedly several empty seats during the event.

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With pay-per-view gone, the UFC can’t rake in more money from viewership as well. However, they did get paid $1.1 billion from Paramount and would continue to receive the same amount for the next six years. Plus, sponsorships may have helped them offset any losses. Despite the low number, though, the UFC didn’t fail to hand out big paychecks.

Bonus coverage: How much did Dana White pay his fighters at UFC 327?

Under the UFC’s updated 2026 bonus structure, Performance of the Night winners earned $100,000 each. And don’t forget, the Fight of the Night fighters also took home $100,000 apiece. Carlos Ulberg secured one of the biggest payouts with his stunning first-round knockout of Jiří Procházka to claim the light heavyweight title.

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However, Josh Hokit emerged as the night’s biggest earner. After all, he pocketed a total of $200,000 after winning both Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night honors for his thrilling battle with Curtis Blaydes. Meanwhile, several fighters, like Paulo Costa, Vicente Luque, Tatiana Suarez, Cub Swanson, and Mateusz Gamrot, each received $25,000 finish bonuses.

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It appears that low gate revenue hasn’t managed to upset Dana White. However, if such numbers continue, White might not be in the mood to perform circus tricks.