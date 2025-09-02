Dana White Privilege Doesn’t Save Aaron Pico From “Scary” Brain Health Concerns

At the UFC 319 post-fight press conference, Dana White didn’t sugarcoat his concern for Aaron Pico. “I’m no doctor, but I’m going to say he has a concussion, for sure,” White admitted, adding that doctors were checking Pico’s head and face but nothing serious had been reported yet. For the Californian standout, UFC 319 was supposed to be a golden opportunity to prove himself in the co-main event. Instead, his debut ended brutally, placing him among the long list of fighters whose first night on the big stage was spoiled in devastating fashion.

Aaron Pico’s trademark aggression backfired when Lerone Murphy timed a vicious spinning elbow that left him flat on the canvas. The knockout was so severe he was rushed straight to the hospital. Daniel Cormier, calling the fight cageside, later replayed the moment on his YouTube channel, pointing out how Pico’s clenched teeth made it impossible to remove his mouthguard, an early sign of serious trouble. Medical staff later confirmed Pico was held overnight for observation but discharged the next morning, which is standard procedure after a concussion-level knockout. And now, it seems, even Dana White privilege couldn’t spare Aaron Pico from “scary” brain health concerns.

What are the warning signs ahead for Aaron Pico

Just a few hours ago, Punahele Soriano sat down with Eric Nicksick and Randy Faehnrich on their YouTube channel Verse Us with Eric Nicksick, for an honest conversation that touched on everything from his post-fight celebrations to his struggles during fight week. The trio also discussed Aaron Pico’s recent knockout loss to Lerone Murphy, which Randy praised Eric for predicting. “Shoutout to you. You called the right elbow from Lerone Murphy in the Aaron Pico fight,” Randy said, before admitting the finish “came out of nowhere.”

Eric broke it down further, saying Pico’s early pressure looked great, but his habit of opening up too wide left him exposed. “That was one of the concerns… it wasn’t the style of elbow I thought would land, but Murphy read it perfectly,” Eric explained. Randy didn’t hold back, calling the knockout “scary.” The group also noted how serious the aftermath has been, with Eric adding, “I saw recently that Pico’s not fighting until 2026 because of that.” No official suspension has been announced yet, but based on UFC and medical protocol, Pico is expected to face at least a six-month medical layoff before being cleared to compete again.

Faehnrich highlighted, “He’s been brutally knocked out three times… the dude has all the potential in the world, but it definitely feels like he bit off more than he could chew early in his career.” Eric agreed, stressing the importance of protecting fighters from long-term damage. “You just got to be smart, man, with longevity of a guy’s career and their brain health,” he said.

To drive the point home, Eric shared a personal example with Punahele Soriano. During training, Soriano had suffered a concussion when a stray heel caught him in the back of the head. “We were supposed to be fighting, and we pulled out of the fight,” Eric recalled, explaining that they benched the Oahu native for six months. Soriano also admitted it was frustrating, saying, “Yeah, that was kind of messed up.”

The 32-year-old further described how frightening concussions can feel, likening it to an overwhelming scene from X-Men. “I could hear cars moving. I could hear every single person talking, and it just hurts,” he explained. Eric added his own struggles from past concussions: light sensitivity and even being unable to regulate body temperature. “I would be freezing cold in 120° heat. Like why am I so cold?” he said. Anyway, with that loss, the hype surrounding former Bellator prodigy Aaron Pico, once billed as America’s next big hope, seems to have crumbled. And now Lerone Murphy has stepped in to expose the UFC’s hype machine behind his debut.

Was Aaron Pico built to be a champion?

In the very first round, Lerone Murphy’s spinning back elbow shut down Aaron Pico, forcing the American into a long hiatus. The result had fans and pundits buzzing, some thrilled by Murphy’s dominance, while others frustrated that all the pre-fight hype centered on Pico instead of “The Miracle,” the No. 4-ranked contender. Even Michael Bisping voiced his irritation on his YouTube channel. Still, Murphy himself didn’t sound bitter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He kept his focus on the bigger picture. “I like to see things from a few different perspectives. The way I looked at it is the American, there’s no American champions at the minute. He’s got a big name, obviously he’s got the wrestling pedigree and all that stuff. So I feel like the UFC wanted him to be champion. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have put him against the number one contender,” the 17-0 fighter explained. The fight only came together after Movsar Evloev withdrew weeks before UFC on ABC 9 in Abu Dhabi, leaving Pico without an opponent.

That reshuffle opened the door for Murphy. So, rather than seeing short notice as a setback, he treated it as a chance to leap forward. “For me, it was just opportunity… They give it to me on short notice. I’ve got nothing to lose here. I just go in there, beat this kid, and I take the number one spot,” he said. It seems, to protect his career and health, Aaron Pico must refine his defense, fight with patience, and avoid rushing into dangerous exchanges. If he learns to balance discipline with his natural explosiveness, the 28-year-old still has time to rewrite his story. That said, what are your thoughts on Dana White’s desperation to see an American as UFC champion? And what changes do you think Aaron Pico should make to protect himself from scary brain health concerns?