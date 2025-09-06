Dana White Privilege Over? Reports Reveal Sean O’Malley’s Next UFC Opponent

Song Yadong couldn’t have scripted it any better in Seattle. The Chinese star walked away with the biggest win of his career after his showdown with Henry Cejudo ended in controversy. An accidental eye poke forced “Triple C” out of the fight, and Yadong was awarded the victory by technical decision. At UFC Fight Night in Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, on February 22, 2025, Song secured a technical-decision win—judges scored it 30–27, 29–28, 29–28—after Cejudo reported he couldn’t see after an eye poke midway through the third round, prompting the referee to end the bout. Now the question buzzing around the bantamweight division is simple: what’s next for the “Kung Fu Kid”?

At the post-fight press conference, Yadong made it clear he’s chasing bigger names and bigger opportunities. He sidestepped talk of a rematch with Henry Cejudo and instead set his sights higher. His message was direct. He wants anyone ranked above him, and if not Cejudo, then why not former champ Sean O’Malley? “My goal is to be world champion,” Yadong said. “If not Henry, give me O’Malley. I can fight anytime.” And by the looks of it, UFC 323 could be the stage where the two finally collide.

This isn’t the first time Yadong has called out O’Malley—back in 2023, he hinted fans would be ‘protected by matchmakers’ if he made the call, a line he’s echoed again now that the moment has arrived.

Sean O’Malley faces a make-or-break decision

Just hours ago, Australian MMA insider Benny P stirred up the bantamweight scene with a post on X. He shared a picture of Sean O’Malley and Song Yadong, reporting that “per sources” the matchup is in the works for UFC 323 on December 6. “Per Sources Former UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley vs Song Yadong is in the works for UFC 323 on the 6th of December,” the caption read. With Henry Cejudo showing little interest in a rematch with the 27-year-old Chinese contender, an O’Malley vs. Yadong clash makes perfect sense, combining Sugar’s star power with Yadong’s rise in the division.

For Yadong, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Coming off a loss to Petr Yan earlier in 2024, he knows beating a top-ranked opponent is crucial to cementing himself among the bantamweight elite. His controversial win over Cejudo may have left some fans questioning how the fight would have unfolded in the later rounds, but it still marked an important step forward. Yadong looked sharp before the unfortunate foul, and now he has the chance to prove himself again, this time against one of the division’s biggest names.

But what about Sean O’Malley? Taking on Yadong could cost him his so-called “Dana White privilege,” since Yadong sits at No. 5 while O’Malley still holds the No. 1 spot. If “Suga” wants to build a strong case for a Merab Dvalishvili trilogy, this matchup comes with risks. Dana White has already invested heavily in elevating Sean O’Malley as a UFC superstar, but there’s one big question hanging over it all. And what is it? Well, it’s the fact that Sean O’Malley himself might have just hinted at retirement.

Sean O’Malley might sit out the rest of the year

Once considered the UFC’s next big star, Sean O’Malley has seen his stock drop after back-to-back losses to Merab Dvalishvili. Adding to the uncertainty, the 30-year-old briefly stepped away from social media, a surprising move for someone whose popularity depends so heavily on it.

However, the break didn’t change much, and Sean O’Malley soon returned to old habits without showing progress inside the Octagon. While he once insisted he could beat “The Machine” in a potential trilogy, his recent comments suggest doubt. On his YouTube channel, Sean O’Malley admitted, “If I had to guess, it would be November or December this year… ideally I’d fight one more time this year, but it’s possible I don’t fight again this year.”

For a 30-year-old with plenty of money in the bank, retirement talk feels premature. Still, it reflects the frustration and emotional toll of repeated setbacks. Whether this is just a low point or a sign of something permanent, the focus has shifted. Anyway, with his next opponent potentially lined up, the real question is whether he’ll actually step into the cage again. That said, do you think Sean O’Malley would agree to fight the ranked 5th bantamweight Song Yadong for the December 6th card at a TBA venue in Las Vegas? And who do you think comes out on top if Sean O’Malley and Song Yadong finally square off?