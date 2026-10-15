Dana White Promises ‘Incredible’ Plans for 2027, Outlines a Timeline for Good Announcements

In a few months, the UFC will close its uber-successful 2026 chapter. The promotion’s final numbered event of the year, UFC 335, on December 12, will feature Charles Oliveira defending his BMF title against Diego Lopes and Alex Pereira continuing his heavyweight journey against Sergei Pavlovich. But Dana White promised that 2027 would follow up the same excitement with an incredible start.

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In a recent interview with Paramount+, reporter Shakiel Mahjouri prompted Dana White to reveal his 2027 plans by asking about the possibility of a Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michael Morales fight.

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“Could be. Could be,” White answered. “If it was done, we would have announced it.”

The UFC CEO’s words clarified that the anticipated fight between the two undefeated welterweights hasn’t been finalized. Immediately after, Dana White revealed that the UFC has fun plans lined up for January and February 2027.

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“We actually have a lot of cool stuff going on right now that we went over yesterday,” White added. “Yeah, we got a lot of good announcements coming at the end of this year. It’s going to be incredible and then… I think because of this year played out and the way the end is… we’re going to have a good January… February too.”

Dana White once again refused to share details about potential matchups for 2027. However, his response suggests that announcements for next year’s fights could come toward the end of this year, possibly during the remaining numbered events scheduled for 2026.

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For those who may not know, UFC 336 is targeted for January 30, 2027, in Toronto. Although the promotion has yet to announce any fights for its return to Canada, a couple of marquee showdowns are currently being explored for the event.

Although Dana White confirmed that Morales vs. Rakhmonov has not yet been agreed to on paper, the bout is highly likely to take place in January. Morales previously revealed that he has a non-title fight lined up for that month.

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Imago 2024 Republican National Convention MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 18: Dana White, president of Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC speaks during the Republican National Convention RNC at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. United States World. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxJacekxBoczarskix

The undefeated Ecuadorian subsequently called out Rakhmonov on social media, who is also targeting a return to action early next year after recovering from injury.

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Outside the 170 lbs showdown, a middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov has also emerged as a potential headliner for the start of the year.

At present, Strickland is entangled in a fighter-pay dispute with the UFC and hasn’t specified when he would like to fight. However, Nassourdine Imavov, while reacting to the situation, stated that he hopes Strickland and the UFC would settle their differences so he can fight for the middleweight title in January.

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But, in case the 185 lbs title fight doesn’t materialize in January, another title showdown would most likely take place, for which Dana White has responded to that possibility as well.

Islam Makhachev vs. Carlos Prates for UFC 336 in January?

After Islam Makhachev defended the welterweight title against Ian Garry at UFC 330 in August, Carlos Prates emerged as a contender. The Brazilian has been eager to fight the Dagestani and has targeted January for his return. Recently, that possibility gained momentum after Prates uploaded a video on social media.

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Prates called out Makhachev, claiming he is the 170 lbs champion’s “worst nightmare.” Shortly after, prominent journalist Alvaro Colmenero took to X to report that the UFC is exploring the possibility of the fight taking place at UFC 336 in January in Toronto.

“Prates can train hard now because, if the negotiations continue on their course, we’ll see the Brazilian fighting against Islam Makhachev next January 30 at #UFC336 in Toronto.”

Rumors of the fight incited Shakiel Mahjouri to ask Dana White whether Islam Makhachev vs. Carlos Prates could headline the UFC 336 card during a recent Paramount+ interview. Well, the UFC CEO doesn’t seem to hate the idea, to say the least.

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“Yeah, he is in a great spot,” White said. “He is in a great spot in a lot of different areas.”

Despite Dana White not clearly stating whether the welterweight title would be on the line in January, it seems Carlos Prates would be the next in line to challenge Islam Makhachev.

The Brazilian’s hype train is gathering steam after he knocked out 2 former champions, Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena, back-to-back. Those victories alone make a strong case for Prates to fight for the title.

On the other hand, Makhachev has indicated that he would like to fight before Ramadan. So, UFC 336 could be the destination where we finally see this fight.

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Meanwhile, former lightweight champion Ilia Topuria’s trainer Jesus Gallo revealed that his return is being targeted for February 2027. If those matchups end up materializing, the start of 2027 could be spectacular.

That said, only time will tell what Dana White and the matchmakers have in store for us in terms of their plans for the start of 2027.