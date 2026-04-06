Dana White Promises “One-of-One” Experience for UFC White House, IndyCar Freedom 250 GP

When Dana White talks about the upcoming summer events in Washington, D.C., he is selling an experience rather than fights or races. While fans may be frustrated that they will not have direct access to the historic venue itself, the UFC head honcho made it clear that what’s being built around it will be unlike anything the sport has ever seen.

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While promoting the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, Dana White emphasized that the exclusivity of the White House setting doesn’t mean fans will be left out. Instead, the plan is to shift the focus outward.

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“It’s actually a really cool special place,” he said during an interview promoting Freedom 250 Grand Prix. “That’s why I’ll tell race fans, like I tell UFC fans, you’re obviously not getting a ticket to the White House event, right? It’s not happening.

“But the experience that we’re gonna create, like right there in the park, is gonna be like a one-of-one experience. And I would say the same thing for race fans.”

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That vision ties directly into the UFC’s historic June 14 card, set to take place on the South Lawn as part of the United States’ 250-year celebration. While only a limited number of attendees will be permitted near the Octagon, the promotion plans to open up the nearby Ellipse area to tens of thousands of fans, resulting in a festival-like atmosphere around the fights.

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It’s a departure from the typical arena setup, but one that focuses significantly on spectacle and scale. The same principle applies to the IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix, in which drivers will race through the streets of Washington, D.C., passing iconic landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall.

Dana White encouraged fans to think of both events as more than just sporting contests, emphasizing the broader experience of being in the capital during such a unique moment.

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“The race that’s gonna happen in D.C., go there,” he added. “Take in all the, you know, the Lincoln Memorial and all the things that D.C. has to offer. Even Georgetown is really cool.

“I’ve come to really become a fan of Washington, D.C. over the last, you know, however many years. Just like the UFC event, this racing event is gonna be like a one-of-one type experience, and you should all definitely do it.”

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Of course, the UFC card remains equally intriguing. Ilia Topuria will defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje in the main event, while Alex Pereira will face Ciryl Gane in a high-stakes heavyweight bout.

With names like Sean O’Malley, Michael Chandler, and rising contenders on the card, the action inside the cage is set to match the scale outside it. In the end, the UFC CEO’s message is clear: even if fans can’t step onto the South Lawn, they will not feel excluded.

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Between the fights, the race, and the city itself, Washington, D.C. is being positioned as the heart of the sports world this summer—and if all goes as planned, it could truly be a one-of-a-kind experience. However, this promise of a one-of-a-kind experience is also what has gotten Joe Rogan concerned about the safety of the fans.

Joe Rogan fears the White House can be targeted amidst conflict with Iran

That larger-than-life vision being described time and again is exactly what makes the event feel historic—but it also makes Joe Rogan uneasy. While Dana White continues to promote the spectacle, the JRE host has approached it from a whole different standpoint.

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A packed, high-profile meeting in one of the world’s most symbolic locations amid a period of global chaos isn’t just unusual but also possibly dangerous. So, speaking on his podcast, Rogan didn’t hold back.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 274-Cortez vs Gatto, May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s going to be very high security and high stress, and weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f—— war,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast. “I would hope the war will be sorted out by June, but quite honestly, I’m not confident that’s going to be the case.

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“So, that’ll be weird, having this very high-profile event where everyone’s in one place at one time right there.”

A global audience, a symbolic setting, and a small but high-profile crowd create a scenario that’s hard to ignore. And while Dana White has claimed that the roof of the iconic monument has snipers with .50 cals looking out, for Joe Rogan, the event’s uniqueness—the very thing being advertised as its greatest strength—still makes it feel like a potential target, raising concerns about whether even unparalleled security can completely eliminate that risk.