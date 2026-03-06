Dana White Proven Right as Francis Ngannou Repeats UFC History With PFL

“Francis is all about the money…He plays the good guy,” said Dana White while warning the PFL to be careful when working with MMA heavyweight legend Francis Ngannou. Ngannou left White’s promotion without renewing his contract and, as a result, joined the UFC’s rival, the PFL, citing his “freedom.” The PFL reportedly agreed to pay him around $8 million per fight and also gave him an executive role with decision-making responsibilities, including serving as PFL Africa Chairman.

However, the partnership fell short of expectations. Consequently, the PFL recently released Francis Ngannou after four years, without him completing the terms of his contract. During his time with the promotion, ‘The Predator’ fought only once. He returned to the cage in 2024 and submitted the 6’8 heavyweight powerhouse Renan Ferreira at the “Battle of the Giants” event.

Following the announcement, PFL officials addressed the split in a statement.

“The Professional Fighters League has made the decision to part ways with Francis Ngannou,” officials told MMAmania.com. “We have great respect for Francis as both an athlete and a person, and we wish him success in the next chapter of his combat sports career. The PFL remains focused on recruiting and signing the best athletes in the sport while continuing to deliver world-class competition for fans around the globe.”

Despite presenting a positive front regarding Francis Ngannou’s departure, the PFL had high expectations when it signed him. In fact, the promotion even mocked Dana White for letting go of a name like Ngannou, but the UFC CEO stayed firm, reminding the PFL that it made a major blunder by signing him. “If we let guys go, feel bad for the company that gets them,” said White.

When he signed, the Cameroonian also raised the bar with his promises. However, he never fully fulfilled his responsibilities, both as a fighter and as chairman at the executive level, which ultimately left the PFL officials “disappointed.”

UFC veteran referee criticizes Francis Ngannou for “selfish” move

When the PFL announced it had signed Francis Ngannou, they also named him the Chairman of PFL Africa to bring new talent into the promotion. However, reality unfolded differently when the PFL held its first event on African soil. ‘The Predator’ completely skipped the event and showed no interest in promoting it.

As a result, many pointed out that Dana White had been right about Francis Ngannou, and PFL Chairman Donn Davis admitted that Ngannou’s absence disappointed him.

“You have to ask Francis why he was not present,” said Donn Davis. “I’m not going to hide it. I expected him… We worked for two years. I’m direct and say what I think. I’m disappointed.”

At the same time, UFC veteran referee Big John McCarthy reinforced this view on his podcast.

“How many times have we told everyone here,” said ex-UFC referee, “fighting is a very selfish prospect. If you are thinking about other people and other things, your career starts to go in a downward trajectory. You have got to be selfish with everything and continue to get better, and you can’t worry about other fighters and all that stuff.”

Now, less than a year after McCarthy’s statement, Francis Ngannou has become a free agent once again. As a result, fans will be watching closely to see whether he returns to fighting or retires, especially since he has already earned significant money through his boxing career. Stay tuned.