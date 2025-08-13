Dana White Provides Major Update for 194 Countries Excluded From $7.7B Paramount Deal

The UFC’s $7.7 billion media rights deal with Paramount+ has dominated headlines this week, not only for its record-breaking price tag but also for the seismic shift it will bring to how fans watch the sport. Beginning in 2026, the arrangement will give Paramount+ the official home for all UFC events in the United States; however, what about the global fan base? Is there an upcoming deal in motion? Well, Dana White has dropped an update.

As it stands, the Paramount+ deal only applies to the United States market, leaving out 194 other nations. In those regions, UFC media rights are still sold on a territory-by-territory basis through IMG, a system that now generates approximately $250 million per year.

This fragmented strategy means that fight fans around the world rely on a variety of regional broadcasters and services, rather than a single, unified streaming destination. Dana White addressed the problem directly during the Dana Whites Contender Series press conference. “Yes, we still have the rights to the rest of the world,” the head honcho told the media.

“So yes, we will negotiate deals when they’re up.” His words confirm that, while the U.S. scene is set for the next seven years, other markets remain open to future negotiations. Paramount has also made no secret about its interest in those markets. In a statement to the media, the company said it “intends to explore UFC rights outside the U.S. as they become available in the future.”

Paramount CEO David Ellison has also emphasized the company’s objective of combining its streaming and broadcast platforms to expand UFC’s reach, suggesting that a global expansion may be on the way once current contracts with other providers expire. For the time being, the impact is clear: beginning in 2026, fans in the United States will have unprecedented access to UFC programming through a single subscription, while the rest of the globe will watch and wait.

With Paramount circling the global market and White indicating his willingness to negotiate, overseas fight fans may be next in line for a significant shift in how they watch the Octagon’s biggest nights. And while we still await some positive news on that front, there is another major update that will delight fight fans, as Dana White has confirmed the first-ever White House fight on July 4.

Dana White confirms White House event for the UFC

From a global streaming shake-up to a venue no one saw coming, Dana White has confirmed that the UFC will have its first-ever fight in the White House on July 4, 2026. The date commemorates America’s 250th birthday, and White promises “a night unlike anything the sport has ever seen.”

Speaking on CBS Mornings, he made it clear that this isn’t just another UFC idea but a guaranteed milestone: “It is definitely going to happen.” The plan began when President Donald Trump called White with the proposal and insisted that Ivanka Trump participate in the process. Soon, conversations evolved into venue renderings and a meeting scheduled for later this month to settle specifics.

Following the $7.7 billion Paramount deal, the White House bout represents another drive to send the UFC into uncharted territory. No fighters have been announced yet, but the symbolism of the location alone guarantees that it will be one of the most talked-about events in UFC history. Nearly a year away, the anticipation is already building, and for Dana White, it’s one more chance to prove that rewriting the rules of fight promotion is what he does best.