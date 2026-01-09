Dana White Pushes Back on Joe Rogan’s Hype Around Jon Jones’ Olympic Protégé

“I sent Dana White a text message. I said, ‘Everyone f–ked,’” Joe Rogan said, placing Gable Steveson among the top five heavyweights. The 2020 Olympic gold medalist has quickly become one of the most promising prospects in the UFC heavyweight division, which led Rogan to make his boldest claim yet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At 24 years old, he is currently sharpening his MMA skills under the guidance of former UFC champion Jon Jones. Still, he faces a long journey to prove himself at the sport’s highest level. With these victories, Steveson has rapidly raised his global profile, and he has become a favorite of Joe Rogan, who recently hosted him on his podcast. But Dana White remains unconvinced by the hype.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White doubts Joe Rogan’s bold claim on Gable Steveson

Dana White recently appeared on the Spinning Backfist MMA show, where host Robbie Fox asked the UFC CEO about Joe Rogan promoting Jon Jones’ protégé. Making his position clear, White said, “We’ve been watching him before Rogan was talking about him.”

Then, when Fox reminded Dana White of Joe Rogan’s “crazy” remark placing Gable Steveson in the top five, White remained unconvinced by the hype. “Interesting… You don’t know until we find out. Yeah, I guess until he comes to the UFC. There’s only one way to find out,” he said.

After losing the 2025 NCAA finals, Gable Steveson initially planned another shot at the Olympics, targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Games. But under Jon Jones’ mentorship, he redirected his focus entirely to MMA, and the decision has already produced results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Gable Steveson stands at 2-0. First, he dominated his LFA debut with a knockout win and then followed it up by defeating his opponent in a custom-rules boxing bout with a decisive punch. After that, he made headlines at Anthony Pettis FC by putting Kevin Hein to sleep in just 24 seconds of the opening round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Steveson hopes to follow his mentor Jon Jones’ path, while also pushing for a direct entry into the UFC, highlighting his NCAA and WWE achievements. However, Dana White and Co. have stressed that he still needs to build more experience before joining the promotion, offering him the DWCS route, which Steveson has declined.

Notably, Jones didn’t get a direct shot with the UFC; he first built a 6‑0 record before signing and eventually made his debut in 2008. However, that doesn’t mean the UFC has taken its eyes off Gable Steveson, as they continue to keep a close watch on the 24‑year‑old Minnesota prospect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC is the endgame for Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson may not be a legend yet, but Dana White isn’t denying his potential. Steveson’s final collegiate year ended dramatically when Wyatt Hendrickson pulled off the biggest upset in NCAA history, opening the door for him to pursue MMA. Even before that, he had already connected with the sport, joining Jon Jones’ UFC 309 fight camp to assist with Jones’ wrestling.

Steveson is now focused on making his mark in MMA promotions. He recently received a warning to part ways with Jones due to his controversial image, but the two appear to have maintained their bond, which White describes as a brotherhood. Last year, during Steveson’s debut at the Dirty Boxing promotion, he knocked out his opponent in just 13 seconds, drawing the attention of even Dana White.

“When somebody that’s a physical freak, an incredible athlete, and a guy who has competed at the highest level, and then they start transitioning into a combat sport like this, it’s very interesting. We’re definitely keeping our eye on him,” Dana White said on the Jim Rome Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the interviewer asked White what it takes for Steveson to get a UFC shot, White didn’t shy away. “You got a guy like this with his wrestling background, who’s actually working his way up in the smaller leagues, getting some experience. You know, he’ll eventually end up here,” White added.

With Steveson stacking wins, it’s realistic that after six fights, the UFC could give Jon Jones’ protégé a chance, especially as they’re looking for top American talent. What’s your take? Drop your thoughts below.