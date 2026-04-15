Dana White Pushes Back on Political Debate After Zero Tax Money Claim for White House Event

Dana White is adamant that not one dollar of taxpayer money be spent to fund the UFC’s reported $60 million event on the White House lawn, a claim he’s using to shut down political debate before it even starts. The UFC is treating the event as a one-off moment tied to the country’s 250th anniversary. And they know very well the optics and the politics tied to staging such a live sporting event at one of the most recognizable locations in the world, especially when the production costs are this massive.

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Appearing on Pat McAfee’s show, the UFC boss addressed the concerns head-on. When asked about funding and the broader narrative around the event, he didn’t hesitate.

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“Yeah, we’re paying the entire bill on all of this. Everything that you see, not $1 of taxpayer money, will go into this,” White confirmed. “And this is the UFC’s gift to the 250th birthday of America. And I think one of the myths that I would like to crush is, I don’t care if you’re far right, far left, right down the middle, wherever you sit politically, because everybody sits somewhere politically these days, this isn’t about politics.

“This is about the United States, what this country is about, how it was built, where we all came from. If you love America, you’re going to love this event. It has nothing to do with politics. We just happen to be in the White House lawn, and the President of the United States will be there.”

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The fights will take place on the South Lawn of the White House, with President Donald Trump expected to attend. The POTUS has long-standing ties with White, going back to early UFC events in Atlantic City, and his presence at recent shows, including UFC 327, has made that closeness evident.

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From a business standpoint, the numbers are just as important as the message. The UFC isn’t expecting to profit directly. TKO executives have already indicated that the goal is to recover part of the cost through sponsorships and partnerships, not ticket sales. In fact, tickets for the public viewing area won’t even be sold.

White also explained how that part will work. He described The Ellipse, a large park near the White House, as a secondary hub for fans. More than 70,000 people have already registered interest, and access will be handled through a lottery system. The event will be free, but capacity could exceed 100,000 across the weekend. It won’t just be a watch party either.

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The UFC head honcho said it’s shaping up like a two-day fan experience with press conferences, ceremonial weigh-ins, live music from the Zac Brown Band, and appearances from fighters and celebrities. A $1 million bonus pool, funded by Crypto.com, will also be available on the card. That’s the largest bonus structure the UFC has ever offered. For fighters, that changes the stakes. It’s not just about winning, it’s about standing out on a stage that’s already bigger than anything the promotion has done before. But recently, the President has indicated that there might be a change in the name of the event.

President Trump offers an alternative name to Dana White for the White House card

The structure, the fights, even the budget, all of it is already massive and locked in for the White House event. Yet even at this stage, Donald Trump is still shaping the identity of the event in real time. During a recent press interaction, Trump didn’t just entertain the idea of a name change; he leaned into it when asked if “UFC 1776” could replace “UFC Freedom 250”.

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“That’s a good idea,” the President shared. “I’ll tell that to Dana White. I like that idea, actually.”

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Now, the “1776” part isn’t random. That’s the year tied to the Declaration of Independence, essentially the foundation of the United States. So shifting from “Freedom 250” to “1776” isn’t just branding; it changes the tone. One leans into a milestone celebration, the other hits directly on identity and history. And for a card happening on Flag Day, at the White House, that distinction matters.

But Trump’s involvement hasn’t just been symbolic. According to Dana White, it’s already impacted matchmaking. White revealed that the addition of Derrick Lewis came after Trump asked, mid-event at UFC 327, why ‘The Black Beast’ wasn’t on the card. Within minutes, the UFC boss made the call, and Lewis was in and will now be taking on Josh Hokit.

Ultimately, the White House card is shaping up to be more than just another UFC event, and Dana White is making sure the narrative stays focused on that. From his perspective, the message is clear: this isn’t about politics, it’s about scale, timing, and what the promotion can pull off when everything aligns.