Dana White Rallies Fighters as $822B Giant Backs UFC’s New Product Set to Shake Up Collectors’ Market

Dana White has been expanding the UFC far beyond the cage, and his latest move sees the promotion partnering with Walmart, a company worth $822 billion, to launch a brand-new collectibles line into the mainstream. Partnering up with PMI, UFC fighters are immortalized as officially licensed action figures, and the release has both fans and fighters excited.

Michael Bisping, who is never one to undersell, presented the figures in an Instagram post featuring him surrounded by miniature McGregors, Joneses, and Pereiras. “These are some of the latest and greatest toys, collectibles, and accessories that the UFC has launched,” he stated, before listing the names of the stars featured: Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Ilia Topuria, Alexa Grasso, and Alex Pereira.

His message was clear: whether you’re a longstanding fan or just a big kid, these figures are meant to hit the shelves with the same passion as a fight night walk-out. Behind the launch is UFC’s licensing partner PMI, who see the collectibles line as more than novelty merch. “Every figure and accessory in this collection has been crafted to perfectly capture UFC and its greatest fighters,” said Omer Dekel, the CEO of PMI.

“UFC is one of the fastest-growing sports, now forming part of the Big Five in the USA. As demand continues to rise, we are eager to meet the needs of UFC fans and collectors.” From the action figure to the accessories, the idea has been to replicate the intensity of the Octagon in miniature form. The fighters themselves have been just as excited to see their likenesses land in stores.

In a post to her fans, Alexa Grasso described it as a “dream come true moment,” holding up the figure that represents her debut in the UFC’s collectibles universe. Michael Bisping, meanwhile, couldn’t help but smile as he reminded fans that the toys are already available countrywide. With $19.47 price tags and luxury packaging, collectors are already debating whether to open the boxes or keep them mint.

For Dana White, this is more than just a financial decision; it signals that the UFC is establishing itself alongside established sports leagues that have long dominated the toy and merchandise market. The UFC is transforming its fighting roster into a shelf-ready legacy by bringing together old and new stars to promote the launch, and Walmart, with its huge footprint, is ensuring that these little fighters find a home in every part of America. But will it actually work? Well, it really did for the WWE.

Dana White is looking to replicate WWE’s merchandise success

If history is any indication, Dana White has reason to be optimistic. WWE did more than just create stars through storylines; it also filled shelves with action figures, and that strategy continues to pay off. In the second quarter of 2025, revenue reached $556.2 million, with merchandise accounting for 10–15% of the total. That corresponds to $40-75 million each year from what appears to be a side business but clearly deserves attention.

The groundwork was set several decades ago. WWE’s early partnerships with Hasbro in the 1990s made wrestling figures a fixture for fans. Licensing was then shifted to Jakks Pacific and, more recently, Mattel, ensuring that the line remained new and profitable across multiple generations. Merchandise became a consistent source of income, even when TV ratings or storylines declined. That steadiness is what White seeks to replicate.

The UFC’s own collectibles are much newer. Fans did not see fighter figures until approximately 2010, when Round 5 released the Ultimate Collector Series. Momentum has grown since then, with deals such as the 2024 partnership with McFarlane Toys increasing both quality and sales. With Walmart and PMI, White is betting that UFC fighters can follow in WWE’s footsteps, from Octagon stars to action figures, and from action figures to a steady revenue stream.