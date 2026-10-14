Dana White Reacts to Ex-UFC Star Shot Multiple Times in Ambush

Former UFC fighter and U.S. Army veteran Tim Kennedy was hospitalized after reportedly being shot multiple times during an ambush in the Democratic Republic of the Congo last month. Thankfully, the 47-year-old survived the deadly incident and is currently recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. However, concerns about the ex-fighter’s condition continue to grow.

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Reporters asked Dana White about the incident involving Tim Kennedy at the most recent Contender Series post-fight press conference. However, the UFC CEO had no idea what had happened to the former fighter from his promotion.

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“No. I don’t know anything about it or…,” Dana White said. “Yeah, I don’t know about that. Obviously, I hope he heals up.

“Where did he get shot?” The UFC CEO subsequently asked.

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Hearing White’s question, a reporter told UFC CEO that Tim Kennedy had been shot in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, the 57-year-old clarified that he was asking which body part of the ex-UFC star was shot.

“I mean bodywise,” Dana White added.

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One of the reporters informed White that Tim Kennedy had been shot in the leg three times during the operation but had successfully returned to the United States, where he continues to receive medical care.

“Oh, legs,” White uttered with concern. “I wish him well,” he concluded.

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Dana White looked seriously concerned because Tim Kennedy went through a situation last month that not many would survive if they weren’t fortunate enough.

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According to reports, the 47-year-old veteran and his team were involved in an armed conflict on September 17 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. As we know, Kennedy survived the ambush but suffered three gunshot wounds to his leg. However, reports claim that approximately 20 people were wounded or killed during the exchange of gunfire.

The casualties reportedly included at least seven Congolese nationals, along with members of a New Zealand special forces team.

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Though it remains unclear why Tim Kennedy and his team went to the Congo, several reports indicate that he joined the military contracting group Vectus Global, which was founded by Erik Prince. The reports further suggest that Prince has been involved in security agreements with the Congolese government.

With many details yet to emerge, the situation would find more clarity once Kennedy finally shares his story. However, when it comes to UFC fighters’ relationships with Dana White, things haven’t always been friendly.

Tim Kennedy and Dana White dispute

Dana White has had disputes with several of his UFC fighters throughout the years, and it was no different with Tim Kennedy. The former UFC and Strikeforce fighter remained vocal about the UFC’s fighter pay issue, which he allegedly claimed had angered White.

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In September 2014, the Californian suffered a third-round knockout loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 178. Following that loss, Kennedy spent all of 2015 without taking a fight, prompting reporters to finally question him about the reason.

In response, the ex-UFC fighter revealed that Dana White had verbally lashed out at him in front of 20 fighters for speaking out about fighter pay.

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“I got my hand slapped for talking about fighter pay. That was a big one,” said Kennedy, according to a 2016 MMA Mania article. “I had Dana White yell at me in front of, like, 20 other fighters. And, I’m sure you see how quiet I got about fighter pay. Same thing about Reebok. Then, they ultimately tried to affect me in different ways – maybe not letting me fight.

“While they may not be able to shut me up, and maybe I’m not smart enough to shut up, myself, I’m still going to say what I’m going to say, and maybe that’s why I’m still on the shelf.”

Dana White never publicly confirmed or denied Kennedy’s accusation that he had shouted at him. However, Kennedy eventually returned to action against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 206 in December 2016.

He suffered another third-round knockout loss vs. Gastelum and retired from MMA afterward, never competing in another major MMA promotion.

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That said, the UFC CEO has shown concern for Tim Kennedy during one of the most difficult times of his life. Now, it remains to be seen what details of the former UFC fighter’s story emerge.