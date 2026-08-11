Dana White Reacts to UFC Star’s Tragic Death at Age 34

Dana White has finally broken his silence on the tragic death of UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento. Nascimento died on August 3 at the age of 34, reportedly from a fatal heart attack he suffered in his sleep. And as expected, the news shocked the MMA community, especially since the Brazilian had fought just two months earlier at UFC Vegas 119, when he lost a split decision to Mitch Raposo.

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Now, slightly more than a week later, while speaking to the media in Las Vegas after touring the newly remodeled Meta Apex, UFC CEO Dana White addressed the tragic loss and its devastating impact on Nascimento’s teammates.

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“It’s horrible, and I know that his whole crew and team were literally devastated,” he told the media. “These guys were so upset. It’s just one of those freak, tragedy things that happen, and to a young guy who it shouldn’t happen to.”

Allan Nascimento was a longtime member of the Chute Boxe Gym in São Paulo, training under head coach Diego Lima and alongside UFC fighters like Charles Oliveira and Elves Brener. His unexpected death has rocked the Brazilian MMA scene, with tributes pouring in from fighters, coaches, and fans.

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In fact, the loss appears to have had such an impact that it even affected Charles Oliveira’s upcoming fight.

Imago NEW YORK, NY – JULY 18: Dana White pictured during Zuffa Boxing Press Conference on day 3 of Fanatics Fest NYC on July 18, 2026 at Javits Center in New York City. Copyright: xmpi099/MediaPunchx

According to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Charles Oliveira was set to face Arman Tsarukyan in the co-main event of UFC 331 in September. However, after learning of Nascimento’s death, ‘Do Bronx’ was apparently unwilling to take the fight, opening the door for Mauricio Ruffy to step in.

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Allan Nascimento’s MMA experience had also carried him around the world. The 34-year-old began his professional career in 2011, fighting for LFA (formerly known as Legacy FC) and RIZIN in Japan. He later appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, although a loss on the show meant he did not immediately receive a UFC contract.

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‘Puro Osso’ eventually made his way to the promotion in 2021 and went on to compile a 4-2 record in six UFC appearances. At the time of his death, his professional MMA record stood at a commendable 22-7. So it’s no surprise that the MMA world and Dana White paid their tributes to the fighter.

However, it is worth noting that the UFC head honcho’s comments come shortly after the UFC CEO faced heavy criticism for how he handled Allan Nascimento’s death on social media.

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Dana White publicly called out by UFC fighter over his social media post

Shortly after Nascimento died, Dana White reshared the UFC’s official statement on Instagram Stories. It was a natural response as the UFC mourned one of its own. But the very next story elicited an entirely different reaction.

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The UFC CEO shared a photo of himself coolly smoking a cigar with the words “Great Day” in the caption. Given that the post came right after his tribute to Nascimento, many fans believed the timing was extremely disrespectful.

So much so that even UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano was among those who publicly criticized his own boss.

“Damn, man… Dana messed up on this one,” Moicano tweeted in his native Portuguese. “Posted the kid’s photo and then the cigs, and we’re just enjoying, we’re just enjoying!!?? We really are just passing through this cruel big world! Only Jesus saves 🙏.”

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And to be fair, Moicano’s reaction captured the mood of much of the MMA community at the moment.

Allan Nascimento’s passing triggered a massive outpouring of grief, particularly from Charles Oliveira, who referred to Nascimento as a “brother,” while several other UFC fighters also shared emotional tributes. This made the cigar post stand out even more.

Now, Dana White has openly acknowledged how painful Nascimento’s death was to his team and those closest to him. While his latest words focused on the tragedy, the debate surrounding his social media activity shows how closely the UFC CEO’s every move is monitored by the MMA world.

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For Nascimento’s friends, teammates, and family, though, the focus remains on remembering a fighter who left the sport far too soon.