Dana White Ready to Grant Charles Oliveira’s Wish to Face Max Holloway for BMF Title

After a stunning submission win over Mateusz Gamrot in Rio, Charles Oliveira made it clear who he wanted next. He was ready to settle a rivalry nearly a decade in the making: a showdown with Max Holloway, this time for the BMF title. ‘Blessed’ seems just as intrigued by the matchup, setting the stage for what could be a blockbuster fight. Now, it all comes down to what Dana White and the UFC matchmakers decide.

Speaking at the Contender Series post-event press conference, White shared his thoughts. “That is obviously a fight that would be incredible to see, the two of them again,” he said. “But yeah, we don’t have anything.

“We talked about it today, though.”

Well, that was just a tiny update from the CEO’s end, but the good thing is that it seems like a fight he would like to make. Both fighters previously fought in 2015. That was before either of them became UFC champions. Unfortunately, the action didn’t end the way most people expected.

The Brazilian fighter suffered an esophageal injury 69 seconds into their Fight Night main event. The bout ended there, and Holloway was awarded a first-round TKO victory. Clearly, ‘Do Bronxs’ wants a more conclusive ending to it, and he had good reasons for that. Firstly, he will get the opportunity to avenge his loss. Secondly, over the years, Holloway has taken some direct digs at Oliveira. For instance, in July, he accused the Brazilian of faking the esophageal injury. Oliveira would get to end that debate.

So, as White and the matchmakers engage in conversations about Oliveira’s desire for a BMF showdown, fans will have to wait for newer updates. But for now, they are happy to know that Holloway is just as eager for this potential bout. On his Kick broadcast, he accepted Oliveira’s challenge.

“Why wouldn’t I be interested in that? We have a history. Perhaps in February? March is also an option. Fight in Las Vegas, or something. We’re fighting on my terms, brother,” Holloway stated, signifying his willingness to negotiate and his readiness to step back into the Octagon for the long-awaited rematch.

With Oliveira back in the win column, Holloway open to a rematch, and Dana White now on board, fans may finally see the long-awaited showdown that has been brewing for more than a decade. But when will we get to see it? That remains a question. Can we get to see the duo clash at the White House?

Max Holloway denies Charles Oliveira a chance to fight at the UFC White House event

Despite both fighters expressing interest, the rematch between Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway has a few hurdles to cross. One of which is the fact that ‘Do Bronx’ envisions a high-profile fight at the UFC White House. But as much as he desires to be a part of that fight card, and even though it makes a lot of sense, ‘Blessed’ is unwilling to wait that long.

The BMF champion is eager to defend his title and settle unfinished business as quickly as possible. During his Kick stream, he said, “I don’t know if I want to wait that long. Maybe February? Fight in Las Vegas or something. We fighting on my terms, brother.”

His words suggest that, while he appreciates Charles Oliveira’s challenge, he prefers a traditional venue where he can dictate the conditions rather than a politically charged White House setting. For ‘Do Bronx,’ this presents a dilemma.

While he’s looking for a statement win and the opportunity to avenge his 2015 defeat, Holloway’s insistence on an early, Las Vegas-based fight may push the Brazilian to change his dream plans of being on the White House card.

Fans may finally get the long-awaited battle, but it seems like the stage will be a usual arena rather than the White House, at least for now. What do you think? When will the two actually get to fight? Let us know your predictions in the comments.