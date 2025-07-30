Dana White Receives NFL, NBA-Esque Roadmap From Unexpected Ally to Secure “Future” of MMA

It’s not every day a former UFC fighter now competing for a rival promotion offers Dana White a blueprint for the future. But that’s exactly what happened when Derek Brunson, now fighting for the PFL (Professional Fighters League), took to social media with a message that raised more than a few eyebrows.

What’s more surprising? His vision wasn’t filled with jabs or bitterness. Instead, it read like a strategic proposal. One that, if taken seriously, could reshape the entire MMA landscape.

Brunson, who fought under Dana White’s banner from 2012 to 2023, shared on X, “UNPOPULAR OPINION: The future of MMA hinges on the establishment of one dominant promotion, similar to MLB, NBA, NFL. The UFC is best positioned to lead this effort.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He didn’t stop there. Brunson called for a “professional framework” that includes retirement plans and healthcare benefits, something UFC fighters like former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou have long demanded. But he also addressed those who never make it to the top. “For those who don’t reach the elite level, exploring alternative careers or educational opportunities is important,” he added.

AD

To bring this vision to life? Brunson outlined three key pillars: collective bargaining, player unions, and independent rankings. In other words, a structure that mirrors other major sports leagues, where athletes have a voice, protection, and a clear path to fair compensation.

Coming from a fighter who’s seen both sides of the fence, the message carries weight. For years, fighter pay has been MMA’s biggest elephant in the room. Despite the UFC reportedly generating an estimated billion dollars or more in annual revenue, fighters reportedly receive just 16–20% of the pie, compared to the 50% seen in the NFL or NBA.

Critics have blasted this model, claiming that fighters are underpaid relative to the risks they take. Yet, Dana White has always defended the UFC’s approach, pointing to bonuses, pay-per-view cuts, and global exposure. But the numbers, especially for fighters lower on the card, tell a different story. Some walk away with barely enough to cover training costs.

Even the talk about a fighter’s union isn’t new in MMA. But Derek Brunson’s message reframes it, not as a complaint, but a challenge to build something stronger. However, it’s not just fighters that have let the UFC bringing up issues with the promotion and their treatment of athletes, as a UFC lightweight recently fired off on how the company seemingly disrespected him!

Dana White and the UFC come under Dan Hooker’s crosshairs as he demands “a bit more respect”

Dan Hooker has never been one to hold back. The UFC lightweight has stepped in on short notice, fought through injuries, and delivered wars inside the Octagon. But after a recent run-in with the promotion’s brass, his patience has finally worn thin.

Hooker was eyeing a spot on the UFC’s upcoming Perth card in September, even while still healing from hand surgery. But everything changed in June, when he says the promotion canceled his tickets to teammate Kai Kara-France’s title fight at UFC 317 in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why? In an interview with Submission Radio, ‘The Hangman’ revealed, “They tried to get me out of bed at 7:30 in the morning [eastern time]—the UFC booked me for some s–—which is three in the morning New Zealand time. I didn’t even go out. I had an early night, but I’m not getting out of bed at three in the morning to do just about anything. ”

That decision to skip the early-morning appearance apparently cost him his chance to be in Kai Kara-France’s corner as he added, “I slept in, and I didn’t go to the UFC thing. They canceled my tickets to Kai’s fight…”

For a fighter who’s bled for the company, the gesture stung as the UFC lightweight star further confessed, “The amount of blood, sweat, and tears I’ve poured into putting shows on for that company, I thought there would have been a bit more respect there. But there’s not, which is cool, business is business. We can fight on my terms then.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And so, the voices are growing louder. From veterans like Derek Brunson calling for systemic change, to active contenders like Dan Hooker demanding basic respect, the message is clear, fighters want more than just a spotlight. They want structure, security, and a seat at the table.

Whether Dana White listens is another matter. But with the cracks in the foundation becoming harder to ignore, the future of MMA might just depend on who’s finally ready to rebuild it. Will the UFC lead that charge or be forced to catch up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!