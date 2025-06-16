Dana White Receives 6-Word Father’s Day Message From His Daughter

“Listen, I had…my mom was crazy. We’re just sitting here talking about family…my mom was nuts. And my dad was never around.” Dana White revealed his struggles with his parents during his conversation with Khloe Kardashian earlier in April. That became his motivation to not make the same mistakes as his father, and become one who is always available for his children. In return, his children anointed him as their number one.

Back in 2023, the UFC head honcho shared a picture of himself supporting the Boston Celtics along with his daughter, Savannah White, on the occasion of National Daughter’s Day. He even spent more than a million dollars to celebrate his son, Aidan White’s 16th birthday. Yes, the one that debuted as an amateur boxer in 2017. His oldest son, Dana White III, found support from the UFC CEO as he went on to pursue his interest in American Football. And when Father’s Day came around, White’s children were bound to give him some praise.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Savannah White shared a picture of herself with White. In the caption, she wrote, “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY 🤍. ALWAYS MY #1.” Happy with the shoutout, the 55-year-old reshared it on his IG Story. Things were hard for White as he grew up in a home with a single mother, June. She was a nurse, and because of the nature of her work, White and his sister stayed home alone for most of the time. This made him grow up much faster than his kids. But one thing is certain. White has discovered a few golden rules to parenting.

White doesn’t really like to talk about his family in public. But there are times when he weighs in on his childhood and his role as a father. Needless to say, the UFC boss feels he is a much better father than his own dad. Let’s hear what he had to say about parenting during his conversation with Piers Morgan.

Dana White speaks of the things that make him a better father

Talking to Sky News Australia’s Piers Morgan back in 2024, White revealed the rules he followed to be a better father. He said, “Firstly, I am here for my kids. Secondly, you know I’ve been married for almost 30 years. You go through a lot of things in a marriage… What you don’t do, is, you don’t leave, you don’t quit, you don’t give up, and you stay [married]. You know you don’t stay together just for your children, but you stay. I made a commitment 22 years ago when I had my first son, and you know I’ve stayed in there. I’m always there for my kids. Anything that they ever need.”

He pointed out that his father’s absence taught him the importance of having a father around. White claimed that he’d never do to his children what his father did to him – abandon them. After all, the children are a father’s legacy.

White continued, “You know everybody’s always asking about your legacy. What you did for a living isn’t your legacy. Your legacy is your children, and their children, and how they feel about you. We all make mistakes, and we all fail in life and many different ways and things. My opinion is the one thing that you cannot fail at is being a parent. This is the ultimate failure. It shows that you really weren’t focused on the right things in your life if that’s what you fail at.”

White’s relationship with his parents remains complicated. And with the passing of both of his parents, everything remains a mystery now. But his mother accused him of being “egotistical” for leaving his family behind, in the unauthorized biography, ‘Dana White, King of MMA’. But looking at his daughter’s social media posts, it’s pretty clear that White has learned a lot and has successfully become the father that he never had.