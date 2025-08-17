Dana White Refuses to Negotiate With Jon Jones Before Crucial UFC White House Meeting

“We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House.” President Donald Trump made that bold declaration in July during a campaign event in Iowa, hinting that the White House would host a UFC card the following July to mark the 25th anniversary of American independence. Among the first to react was Jon Jones, who expressed interest in competing on the historic card, despite having announced his retirement from the sport shortly before Trump’s statement.

Dana White, who wanted to make a Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones fight before Jones’s surprise retirement, dismissed the idea entirely. “I can’t risk putting him in big positions, in a big spot, and have something go wrong—especially the White House card,” White said. Jones claimed he was “disappointed” with White’s snub, but will remain in the drug testing pool, ready for whatever. Since then, discussions for the UFC White House card have progressed further.

Before tonight’s UFC 319 card in Chicago, White appeared in an interview with FOX 32 Chicago, where he revealed plans to discuss the UFC event at the White House with Trump. “I’m hooking up with [Trump] at the end of the month to go through the plans for the White House fight,” White said. He even revealed that his team has put together some renders for the event—all that is left is for Trump to make the desired changes and approve them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

AD

“Once we get the thumbs up from him, it’s on. We’re going to be rolling,” White confirmed. The UFC boss emphasized his determination to make the event a reality, acknowledging that ‘COVID-level’ challenges could arise, but he insisted that they wouldn’t derail the plan. “I don’t care if it snows on that day. We’re doing it,” White said. With his meeting with Trump scheduled for the end of the month, White is still adamant about not allowing Jon Jones to be part of the White House event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s nothing Jon Jones can do to convince Dana White

After UFC 319 concluded with Khamzat Chimaev defeating Dricus Du Plessis at the United Center in Chicago, a reporter pressed White on the Jon Jones situation. When asked if there was anything Jones could do in the coming months to earn enough trust to be placed on the card, White was blunt in his response.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

“I already said that I don’t trust him,” White told the reporter during the presser. “You’re asking me what he could do for me to trust him in the next three months. You don’t trust him?” The reporter responded, suggesting that White must have been in conversations with Jones. “I don’t talk to him either. I haven’t talked to him at all,” White confessed. “I would not bet on—if I had to make odds, it’s a billion to one that I put Jon Jones on the White House card.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It seems Dana White’s once-favorable view of Jon Jones has gone up in smoke following Jones’ decision to retire. Had he waited just a month longer, he might have secured a spot on the White House event. What do you think—was White justified in taking this stance?