Dana White Replaces Dustin Poirier With 8 MMA Fighters in UFC’s Surprising Hiring Spree

Weeks after UFC 318, Dana White & Co. have finally parted ways with Dustin Poirier—who had spent nearly 17 years battling under their banner. On Thursday, the promotion officially removed the fan favorite and longtime UFC pillar from its active roster—a move that brought tears to even the coldest corners of the MMA fanbase.

And why not? Dustin Poirier has long been “The Diamond” of the lightweight division. Despite never capturing undisputed UFC gold, he earned legendary status through grit, heart, and unforgettable wars. In his final outing—his much-hyped “last dance”—Poirier fell short in his attempt to claim the BMF title against reigning champion Max Holloway, delivering a bittersweet ending that shattered fans across the world.

As one of the final active names from the golden era of lightweights in the 2010s, Dustin Poirier leaves behind a résumé that some argue is even more stacked than Khabib Nurmagomedov’s. But while fans were still processing Poirier’s exit, the UFC wasted no time looking to the future. Just one day later, the promotion announced a fresh wave of talent—eight new signings officially added to the UFC roster.

Here is a breakdown of the UFC’s newest recruits:

Jack Congdon 7-1-0 Cage Titans N/A Theodore Haig 6-0 LFA 28 Jean Paul Lebosnoyani 8-1 LFA 26 David Mgoyan 7-0 Tuff-N-Uff 21 Cezary Oleksiejczuk 15-3 FNC 25 Frank Silva 7-0-1 CAORI New Talent 20 Samuel Vasconcelos Da Silva 13-4-1 N/A 29 Michelle Montague 6-0 PFL 31

Indeed, while this fresh wave of talent promises to inject new excitement into the UFC, it has also sparked concern among critics. According to them, it has become a thorn in the side of the promotion, with many accusing the UFC of becoming bloated with too many fighters. “Once, there was a time when not much happened between events. But now, fast forward to today, there’s almost a Fight Night every week, if not a Pay-Per-View, critics argue.

This relentless schedule has led some to believe that Dana White & Co. are simply trying to fill the promotion with bloated numbers of fighters. By August 2024, the UFC had 857 active fighters on its roster—a number that made fans question whether the promotion is now prioritizing “quantity over quality.”

Aspiring 21-year-old fighter looks up to Dustin Poirier’s legacy for strength

Dustin Poirier represents grit, respect, and longevity in the UFC. Legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC president Dana White have praised him over the years. And while he never held the undisputed championship, he now officially won’t, as the UFC has removed the Lafayette native from its roster. Still, his influence stretches far beyond title belts. After nearly 17 years of relentless dedication, ‘The Diamond’ built a legacy that continues to inspire fighters around the world.

One of those inspired is Marlee Kate Mury, a passionate fan who found her motivation in Dustin Poirier’s journey.

“It just gave me that mindset that I can do it. I’m not going to give up. I mean hearing those words from Dustin Poirier? I mean really?!” she shared. By last year, Mury was training at Gladiator Academy, where she says she encountered Poirier on multiple occasions. Recalling those moments, she said, “I saw him like twice and obviously I was too shy to say hi to him because he’s a big deal,” says Mury.

But when she finally gathered the courage to speak to him, the experience left a lasting impact. “It was honestly amazing to talk to him. I told him that I do MMA and I’ve been doing it for six to seven years and him telling me don’t give up, to keep training. That really meant something to me.”

Now retired, Dustin Poirier is spending quality time with his family and kids, and is soon to welcome his second child. As he steps away from competition, what do you think lies ahead for Poirier in the world of sports? Could he thrive behind the mic as a broadcaster? Drop your opinion below.