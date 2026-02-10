Dana White Responds to Conor McGregor’s “Leaked” White House Fight With Wary Matchmaking Update

After Dana White recently dismissed Michael Chandler as an opponent for Conor McGregor, there have been several rumors about a potential opponent for ‘The Notorious’ at the White House Card. While White hasn’t ruled out booking McGregor on the June 14 card, it seems the UFC CEO is particularly against one such matchup involving the Irishman.

‘The Notorious’ is arguably one of the standout fighters in the UFC, whose popularity is something that pulls massive crowds. And this comes despite his inactivity in recent years. McGregor is currently gearing up to come back on the UFC White House card. But as leaked news about a potential fight between the Irishman and Colby Covington gained traction, White had to come up to dismiss the speculations.

Dana White snubs “leaked” Conor McGregor vs. Colby Covington fight

“Total BS,” wrote Dana White on Instagram comments. “White House matchmaking meeting is tomorrow. Mick Maynard flying in tomorrow for it. We will have fights dialed in by this weekend.” While a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Colby Covington may sound interesting, and could even happen, for now, White seemingly wants to keep it under wraps.

Mick Maynard, along with Hunter Campbell and Sean Shelby, is one of the core executives who look after the UFC’s day-to-day fight business, including matchmaking. And considering how important the UFC White House card could be, even White would surely want to be part of the fight booking process.

However, this comes after White’s recent revelation during the UFC antitrust lawsuit hearing about having no or “less than zero” involvement in UFC matchmaking and fighter negotiations. But that being said, the UFC CEO always has the final say after Campbell, Maynard, and Shelby propose a fight card to him. If any matchup doesn’t make any sense to him, White surely debates. But booking fights is something in which he has very little involvement.

Amid that, White also shares his wishes on the matchups he wants to see in the octagon, and he did the same thing while talking about the historic event on White House lawns.

White trusts McGregor to headline UFC White House card

As soon as Donald Trump confirmed the UFC White House card, several fighters on the roster stated their wish to headline the event. But Dana White is quite skeptical about trusting many big names to feature on that card. Amid that, Conor McGregor is one particular guy whom the UFC CEO even trusts to headline the historic card on June 14.

When asked about who was at the top of his list to headline the UFC White House card, White responded, “Conor.” He also explained his reasons for it. “Say what you will about Conor McGregor because people like to talk sh*t about that too, but he is that guy, and he’s always been that guy,” White told The W.A.D.E. Concept.

“Lots of people like to talk tough publicly, but behind the scenes it’s a whole other ballgame,” White added. “When the sh*t hits the fan, who’s really willing to go out, and Conor McGregor has always been that guy.”

Now, with White abruptly dismissing a potential fight between ‘The Notorious’ and Colby Covington for the White House event, it will be interesting to see who McGregor can fight on his return. Who do you think that guy is? Let us know in the comments below!