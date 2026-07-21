Dana White Reveals Paddy Pimblett Received Offer to Follow Conor McGregor’s Footsteps Outside UFC

Paddy Pimblett‘s breakout performance at UFC 329 may have earned the 31-year-old more than just another shot at the lightweight title.

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According to UFC CEO Dana White, the Liverpool native has already received some major interest from Hollywood following his unbelievably quick submission win over Benoit Saint-Denis, with the makers of Paramount+’s blockbuster crime thriller MobLand apparently contacting the head honcho less than 24 hours after the fight.

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“I’m laying in bed, and my phone starts ringing the next day on Sunday,” White told the Spinnin Backfist MMA Show. “It’s the producers of Mobland. They’re like, ‘We want Paddy Pimblett.’ Isn’t that great? I hope he does it.”

The offer arrived shortly after Paddy Pimblett’s most significant UFC win. In the co-main event of UFC 329, ‘The Baddy’ submitted Benoit Saint Denis in just 52 seconds, cementing his spot as one of the promotion’s top lightweights.

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Such has been the buzz around him that Dana White also pointed to Paddy Pimblett’s incredible popularity, stating that the Englishman continues to draw followers now regardless of whether he wins against Saint-Denis or loses to someone like Justin Gaethje.

Imago December 23, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: PADDY PIMBLETT 21-3-0 of Huyton, United Kingdom defeats TONY FERGUSON 26-10-0 of Oxnard, California by unanimous decision 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20231223_zsp_o117_011 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

“At the end of the [Justin Gaethje] loss, he gained two million followers that weekend,” the UFC CEO added. “He comes out the other night [at UFC 329], and the crowd is responding to him like he’s defending his title for the 25th time. And he wins in f—– unbelievably spectacular fashion, and he gains 300,000 followers.”

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The head honcho did not reveal whether formal negotiations have begun or if ‘The Baddy’ has accepted the offer. However, MobLand has quickly become one of Paramount+’s most popular original shows, starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, about rival London crime families competing for control and power.

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If it works out, Paddy Pimblett will join a growing number of UFC fighters who have made the transition from MMA to acting, such as Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and Randy Couture. And while the offer may have surprised fans, it likely didn’t surprise the UFC star himself.

Paddy Pimblett has long dreamed of making it in Hollywood

Long before Dana White revealed the interest from MobLand, the Liverpool native had openly expressed his desire to pursue an acting career if possibilities presented themselves. Following his victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314, ‘The Baddy’ revealed that Hollywood had always been a major part of his long-term plans.

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“I’ve always said I want to end up in Hollywood,” he told Bruce Buffer on his podcast ‘It’s Time’ last year. “I want to end up in films or series and stuff like that.”

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The lightweight contender also stated that he wasn’t interested in simply playing an exaggerated version of himself, even taking a dig at Conor McGregor’s acting debut in the 2024 remake of Roadhouse.

“I’d definitely be a better actor than Conor if you know what I mean,” he continued. “I’d be in a serious role, not like just playing a weird version of myself.”

For now, Paddy Pimblett is enjoying time away with his family after completing a brutal 10-week training camp. Even though his most recent bout lasted only 52 seconds, it is worth noting that it came just six months after his gruesome five-round battle with Justin Gaethje, giving him a rare opportunity to rest before returning to title contention if it happens soon.

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With Arman Tsarukyan being the favorite to receive the next lightweight championship shot, ‘The Baddy’ may have a small window of around six months to pursue opportunities outside of the Octagon.

Season two of MobLand is set to premiere in September, and a third season has already been ordered, potentially giving Paddy Pimblett enough time to make his acting debut before chasing UFC gold once again.