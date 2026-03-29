Dana White Reveals Tentative Timeline for Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev’s Next Fights

UFC Seattle has just wrapped up, and now the spotlight shifts to Dana White to address the big questions. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, White provided insight into the return timelines for Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor, offering an early look at what could be next for the two former dual champions.

Not long ago, Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, claimed that his fighter had been offered a fight and had agreed to return to the Octagon in July. However, Dana White clarified the claims, revealing on social media that the fight is not set for July; instead, the UFC is targeting an August date for Makhachev. He doubled down on his stance during the presser.

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“Well, Ali was out there talking, saying July,” White said. “And it’s August that we’re looking at.

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Dana White had previously revealed that Islam Makhachev had suffered a hand injury in camp, so he couldn’t be considered for the June 14 UFC Freedom 250 card against Ilia Topuria. As for who Makhachev will be fighting, Abdelaziz has already claimed that No. 2-ranked welterweight Ian Machado Garry is not the man.

While that doesn’t make it true, as Dana White demonstrated, other potential opponents for Makhachev include Michael Morales and Kamaru Usman. Coming to Conor McGregor, the reporter pressed White on whether Conor McGregor is fighting in July.

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“Possibly,” White told the reporter. “Nothing’s done. Nothing’s even remotely close to being done.

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‘The Mac’ had been advocating for a spot on the UFC White House card, but he was ultimately snubbed. Despite that, the Irish star has maintained that his return to the Octagon is inevitable. However, some people aren’t convinced that Conor McGregor will actually fight because he has been teasing a comeback for years.

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“I am [optimistic about Conor fighting again],” said Dana White. “I was pretty optimistic at the end of last year. So, end of last year, going into this year, I’m still confident.”

The good thing is that McGregor is in the testing pool, and the latest update reveals he is the most tested athlete in the UFC right now. Not to forget, his 18-month retroactive suspension, stemming from three missed drug tests in 2024, ended this month. This officially allows him to compete in the UFC.

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In the meantime, Ian Machado Garry is firing shots at Islam Makhachev.

Ian Machado Garry questions the hand injury claim about Islam Makhachev

Since White revealed Makhachev’s hand injury, the delay in Makhachev’s return, which is now confirmed to be in August, is being blamed on the Dagestani himself. Meanwhile, the skepticism intensified after Makhachev shared a training clip hitting a heavy bag, suggesting he may not be as sidelined as claimed.

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Reacting to the footage, Ian Machado Garry raised further questions.

“WTF… Hand injury or time wasting?” he posted a poll on his Instagram story.

Makhachev hasn’t fought since his win over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in November last year, where he made his welterweight debut and became a two-division champion. Before the Freedom 250 card was revealed at UFC 326, people also speculated that Makhachev would face Ilia Topuria, but his hand injury put him out of that contention.

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As far as the UFC is concerned, everything is moving as they expected. Conor McGregor will fight in July, and Islam Makhachev will return in August. Which fight excites you the most?