Dana White Reveals UFC White House Title Fight Count and Other Details in Deleted Post

Recently, Dana White revealed that the White House card is all done and dusted and is simply waiting to be unveiled. As anticipation continues to build, the UFC head honcho also revealed that he would announce the entire card on Saturday. But even before the official declaration, fans got a glimpse of how many title fights might be on the lineup and even the reported name of the event.

In a now-deleted social media post, the UFC CEO shared a photo of himself standing across from a whiteboard that, according to reports, listed six fights, including two title bouts for the White House event. Moreover, the card will reportedly be named “Freedom Fights 250.”

“🚨🚨 Dana White has shared an image of the UFC White House board ahead of the announcement 👀,” ACD MMA posted on X. “There are SIX fights ▫️ There are TWO UFC title fights ▫️ The official name of the event is ‘Freedom Fights 250 – The White House,’” they added.

Well, the initial rumors suggested that the White House card would feature six to seven title fights, which sounded quite ambitious to begin with. However, the promotion has now settled on a more realistic structure, with only six total fights on the card and two title bouts headlining the event. For many surprised fans, Dana White had already revealed the bout count during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan. Yet, the event’s official name still stands as a somewhat unexpected reveal.

For those unfamiliar, the UFC will center the White House card around American Independence Day, which will celebrate its 250th anniversary on July 4. With that patriotic theme in mind, the promotion will name the marquee spectacle “Freedom Fights 250.” The UFC will also stage the event on June 14, which marks the birthday of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

To make the spectacle as grand as possible, the UFC is reportedly going to spend nearly $60 million, which would make it the costliest event in the promotion’s history. Because of such a massive expenditure, the company reportedly isn’t expecting to generate profits from the event. But does that mean the promotion will go easy on star power? Likely not.

Now, as we’re expected to be awestruck by the upcoming UFC White House card announcement, let’s take a look at which two massive headliners Dana White may have teased through his deleted post.

Possible stellar headliners for the UFC White House card

There are several dream championship matchups fans would gladly pay PPV money to watch in the Paramount+ era. But unfortunately, only two title fights will likely take place on June 14, and one of them is widely expected to be Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira.

Even before the White House event started looking like a real possibility, the blockbuster clash between ‘Poatan’ and ‘Bones’ felt like the perfect fight to close out a historic night on the South Lawn. Now, that matchup appears closer than ever to headlining the card after the UFC’s official Facebook page seemingly leaked the main event in a post that sparked a revolt among fans.

The post, however, did not mention any belt being on the line. But realistically, with Tom Aspinall on a medical hiatus, the heavyweight division would need a champion to hold the throne until the Brit returns. So what could be bigger than putting the undisputed title on the line? Pereira could aim for glory in a third division, while Jones could try to reclaim the heavyweight throne once again as fans watch the glorious moment unfold.

Aside from Pereira vs Jones potentially headlining the event, the co-main event might feature another historic showdown. The promotion’s only current American champion, Kayla Harrison, could return to face Amanda Nunes to settle their unfinished business.

The two female superstars were originally scheduled to clash at UFC 324, but Harrison’s neck injury derailed the fight. Since then, both fighters have expressed interest in running it back, and there’s a strong chance they could meet at the UFC White House event as the second title fight on the card.

That said, what do you think the title fights for the UFC White House event will look like? Let us know in the comments section below.