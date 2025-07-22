Dana White Rifts With Israel Adesanya’s Former Opponent as Path for Title Clears Ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi

With UFC 318 wrapped up, Dana White and team now turn their focus to the promotion’s 21st trip to Abu Dhabi. Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder will headline UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26 in a crucial middleweight showdown. More than just a clash of elite talents, this fight could play a pivotal role in shaping the middleweight title picture in the months ahead. Dricus Du Plessis will defend his belt against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in the next official title bout.

However, a win for ‘The Reaper’ could significantly shake up the title picture—particularly with him currently ranked No. 5 in the division. And he’s not the only one making waves in the middleweight title race. On the horizon is a high-stakes matchup between Caio Borralho and the division’s top-ranked contender, Nassourdine Imavov, set for UFC France in September.

Like the Abu Dhabi headliner, that bout could play a major role in determining the next challenger—potentially leaving the UFC with a tough decision on their hands. So, who gets the nod after UFC 319: Robert Whittaker, or the victor between Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov? According to MMA journalist Mike Bohn, things could get tricky—especially if ‘The Sniper’ walks away with a win.

In a recent YouTube interview with Robert Whittaker, Bohn noted: “It seems like Nassourdine and the UFC have had a little bit of conflict in terms of booking these fights. So, I don’t know—I feel like you have a pretty good shot here if you do what you want to do.” The Aussie, currently ranked No. 4 in the division, didn’t deny the opportunity in front of him: “Perhaps. Perhaps. You know, I’ve got a path—got a pathway. Winning opens doors. So, a good win on Saturday puts me right where I need to be.”

via Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240414_mjr_su5_009

Bohn’s comment didn’t come out of nowhere. Earlier this year, Nassourdine Imavov grabbed attention by shutting down former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia—a statement win that pushed Imavov into serious title contention.

Still, with Adesanya aging and stuck in a losing skid, many fans and analysts have questioned the value of Imavov’s win—dampening its impact in the title picture. Instead of landing a title eliminator, Imavov now finds himself paired with Caio Borralho, who has already made his displeasure with UFC matchmaking loud and clear.

Robert Whittaker opens up on retirement plans with UFC Abu Dhabi looming

Coming up through the Australian circuit, Robert Whittaker has carved out an exceptional career in the world’s premier MMA organization. Since debuting in the UFC back in 2012, the former middleweight champion has fought more than 20 times inside the Octagon, steadily building a legacy that peaked with his title reign between 2014 and 2019.

Now 34, ‘The Reaper’ is showing signs of wear from years of high-level competition. He’s gone 2-2 in his last four appearances—but none were more punishing than his recent bout with Khamzat Chimaev, who submitted him with a face crank that reportedly fractured Robert Whittaker’s jaw. That brutal loss may have served as a reality check, prompting the Aussie veteran to consider a more strategic—and safer—exit plan as his career winds down.

Yet, his hunger for UFC gold remains undiminished. A strong showing against Reinier de Ridder in Abu Dhabi could reinsert him into the title picture. Speaking with FOX Sports Australia, Robert Whittaker outlined exactly what he’s chasing: “Four fights,” Whittaker said. “I see the light at the end of the tunnel. I want four more, that’s me. I see the stepping stones needed to do what I want to do. Four fights gets me into that title shot, gets me into a position to finish on top, to have that fairy tale ending. I’m working towards it.”

How do you see the middleweight division playing out in the coming months? If Robert Whittaker gets past de Ridder, should he be next in line for a shot at the belt? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.