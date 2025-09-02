Dana White Risks Disrespecting Four UFC Champs by Sticking to Old Ways

We finally have the date for the highly anticipated fight between two champions, Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena, for the welterweight title. Dana White made the announcement recently that it will be taking place in the main event of UFC 322, which will take place at Madison Square Garden. However, not everybody seems to be satisfied with the announcement made by the CEO.

Don’t get us wrong. Fans are extremely excited for this fight to happen, given that it’s a superfight, something that Dana White hasn’t been able to make recently. However, it appears that the way it was announced could affect not only Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena, but a couple of other champions fighting on that card as well.

Veteran journalist expresses dissatisfaction with Dana White’s announcement

Ariel Helwani, who has had a history of beef with Dana White, claimed that the way Dana White reacted while announcing the UFC 322 headliner was very underwhelming, with the same old Instagram live sessions. Why? Well, it’s Madison Square Garden we’re talking about. “This is MSG, and I’m ignoring the main point here. But I’m sorry. This stuff still matters. Posters matter. Promos matter. Announcements matter,” Helwani stated on his YouTube show.

The veteran journalist mentioned how Dana White and Co. worked really hard back in the day to keep fight dates secret until the official announcement. And then, who can forget the fact that Ariel Helwani was literally banned from the UFC when he made the Brock Lesnar announcement before his UFC 200 return. Given that UFC 322 is not only featuring the welterweight title but also the flyweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko, it was important to show some “enthusiasm” on White’s part.

“This is the same company that went apes–t when I would announce things and hold secret meetings… It’s Dana Tired on Instagram live on a private plane after meeting with the White House about his show, reading off a piece of paper,” Ariel Helwani added. “On a scale of 1 to 10, a negative 5 enthusiasm that JDM is gonna welcome Islam Makhachev to the welterweight division and defend his title for the first time against Islam, No.1 P4P, at the world’s most famous arena… No oomph, no excitement, no nothing.”



“Oh, and by the way. Maybe the greatest fight on paper in women’s MMA history. Very strong case to be made, Zhang Weili moving up. I vs 2 P4P… to fight Valentina Shevchenko… No fastball. The opposite of a fastball. Not even a knuckleball. It was like a slow-pitched softball… Did that not bother anyone else?”

Helwani added.

Well, this is not the first time Dana White has been called out for not showing much interest in UFC-related business. In fact, he was recently seen busy with his phone during one of the biggest fights of the year. Let’s take a look at that front.

The UFC CEO was seen busy with his phone during UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev‘s UFC 319 performance set new records. It was not only the best performance that a title challenger has showcased against a champion, but the Chechen star also managed to control Dricus du Plessis for 21 minutes and 40 seconds. This is the most ground control time in UFC history, but Dana White did not seem to be invested in the fight, as a fan caught him distracted.

A fan who was seated in the crowd shared an image of Dana White sitting cageside and busy with his phone. There was no context regarding what he was doing with his phone, but this has sparked an uproar among fans that maybe the CEO is tired of his leadership role in the UFC, as he has been seen promoting Power Slap more often. But then again, some people also argued that the fight wasn’t exciting enough, so maybe that’s the same sentiment White had at UFC 319.

Well, UFC 322 is still a couple of months away, and we are surely getting the posters, the promo packages, and more light on the welterweight title fight. But what do you make of Dana White’s nonchalant nature of fight announcements? Drop your comments below.