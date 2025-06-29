Dana White, Ronda Rousey Achieve 100M Milestone Hours Before UFC 317

If Dana White wanted to draw attention to UFC 317, he chose the ideal accomplice—and no, not the fighters at Power Slap 13. Ronda Rousey, who was front and center at one of the night’s wildest moments, accidentally provided White with viral gold, which social media feeds on. And, while Power Slap is always about shock value—time it came with a significant increase in visibility.

Rousey, who was in Las Vegas for UFC’s International Fight Week and her Hall of Fame ceremony, witnessed one of the most jaw-dropping slaps of the evening. A competitor fell hard after taking a thunderous shot, and as the cameras panned across the commotion, one lens captured Rousey’s immediate reaction.

Even though no audio was recorded, her lips did all the talking. “What the f—“ she exclaimed, wide-eyed, stunned, and completely in the moment. The clip was first shared by AJ Curry, Power Slap’s Senior Social Media Director, on her Instagram story, as also tagged Social Media Manager Aidan Morgan.

The caption said it all: “100M views in 18 hrs.” As a result of this massive feat, Dana White immediately reposted it on his Instagram story, ensuring that the moment reached his millions of followers. Well, this viral video is definitely a powerful reminder that sometimes all it takes is the perfect moment and the right face.

And it could not have come at a better time. Power Slap 13 was already crammed with three title fights and was intended to kick off a jam-packed UFC weekend. Paige VanZant‘s withdrawal from her planned women’s title battle left a little void on the card, but Rousey’s hype more than compensated.

Even without throwing a punch or a slap herself, ‘Rowdy’ proved that she can still command attention simply by being present. Ronda’s star power has been constant, from the Octagon to the sidelines of slap fighting. And for Dana White, it was a perfect storm of spectacle, popularity, and violence.

Power Slap may be controversial, but there’s no denying that this time, the internet and Rousey delivered. Now, the UFC legend would want a similar reaction for her biopic, which has caught the attention of none other than Holly Holm.

Holly Holm talks about Ronda Rousey after biopic announcement

Ronda Rousey’s Netflix biopic hasn’t even premiered, but it’s already bringing up memories of one of the UFC’s most unforgettable moments. And if anyone is curious about how the film handles that chapter, it’s Holly Holm. After all, she was the one who destroyed Rousey’s aura of invincibility with a head kick that reverberated around the world.

Holm holds no grudges—only curiosity. If anything, she just wants the narrative portrayed correctly. While ‘Rowdy’ has hardly addressed Holm publicly since that defeat, ‘Hottie’ isn’t eager to resurrect the old feud. When speaking to the media at an open workout in California, she maintained a courteous demeanor.

“If it were up to her, she would’ve done that to me,” Holm stated. “I don’t know if the feeling is mutual or not, but I have no bad blood.” The tone was clear: this was a clean victory, not a personal vendetta. Even though Holm does not expect a cameo or casting credit, she’ll still be watching, if only to see how accurately the story is told.

A decade may have passed, yet their names will always be associated. Rousey is recognized as a trailblazer who forever changed the landscape of women’s MMA. Holm was the one who reminded the world that no fighter is untouchable. Now that Rousey’s story is being adapted for the big screen by a very special director, Holm is pleased to remain in the background, watching silently, judging respectfully, and living her own chapter.